Crete's John Larsen reaches career win No. 600 behind Maly's career day

John Larsen has reached several milestones during his hall-of-fame coaching career.
The latest came Saturday at Blair.
Class B No. 1 Crete defeated No. 5 Blair, 59-33, to improve to 19-0 this season. It marked career win No. 600 for Larsen, who is in his second season with the Cardinals.
Morgan Maly paced the Cardinals with a career-high 38 points, which is also a school record.
The majority of Larsen's victories, 560 of them, came during a successful run at Lincoln Southeast, where he led the Knights to nine Class A state championships.
He led Crete to the Class B state final in his first season, and the Cardinals are again contending for a state championship this year.
Larsen is ranked third on the all-time wins list in girls basketball, and first among active head coaches. Ken Cook (Adams/Freeman) won 623 games, and Jim Miller (Omaha Marian) won 619.