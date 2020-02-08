Crete's John Larsen reaches career win No. 600 behind Maly's career day
Omaha Skutt vs. Crete, 2.28

Crete Head Coach John Larsen and players cheer after a basket in a Class B first-round game at the girls state basketball tournament Feb. 28, 2019, at Pinnacle Bank Arena. 

 Journal Star file photo

John Larsen has reached several milestones during his hall-of-fame coaching career.

The latest came Saturday at Blair.

Class B No. 1 Crete defeated No. 5 Blair, 59-33, to improve to 19-0 this season. It marked career win No. 600 for Larsen, who is in his second season with the Cardinals.

Morgan Maly paced the Cardinals with a career-high 38 points, which is also a school record.

The majority of Larsen's victories, 560 of them, came during a successful run at Lincoln Southeast, where he led the Knights to nine Class A state championships.

He led Crete to the Class B state final in his first season, and the Cardinals are again contending for a state championship this year.

Larsen is ranked third on the all-time wins list in girls basketball, and first among active head coaches. Ken Cook (Adams/Freeman) won 623 games, and Jim Miller (Omaha Marian) won 619.

 

