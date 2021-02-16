Crete reels off 14-1 start, holds off Beatrice late to claim B-4 subdistrict semifinal win; Norris topples Nebraska City

FIRTH — After two weeks away from the basketball court, it was hardly surprising that the Beatrice girls basketball team needed a few minutes to get back in rhythm.
Despite a strong second-half effort and outstanding performance from senior Mak Hatcliff, Class B No. 6 Beatrice was unable to overcome No. 3 Crete, as the Cardinals earned a 44-37 win in a B-4 subdistrict semifinal Tuesday at Norris High School.
Senior Leah Jurgens started the scoring for Crete (20-2) with a three-pointer just 30 seconds into the game, and the Cardinals didn’t stop there. They forced five turnovers and held Beatrice (13-4) without a made field goal in the first quarter as Crete raced to a 14-1 lead.
"We had plenty of time to make sure our legs were under us and work on some things, so how we came out tonight, there’s no excuse for it,” Beatrice coach Jalen Weeks said.
The Cardinals’ 2-3 zone stumped Beatrice early, but Hatcliff managed to generate some offense by driving into the lane and scoring layups with consistency. Not only did Hatcliff lead all scorers with 17 points, but she also shadowed Crete’s leading scorer, Hannah Newton, around the court throughout the game.
Hatcliff added eight rebounds and four steals, while junior Chelsea Leners added nine more points for Beatrice.
“Mak’s a tough kid and we ask a lot of her on the court and a lot out of her leadership,” Weeks said. “She’s a really good leader and that’s really going to help us here getting ready for our district final game.”
Newton’s seven points were below her season average of 13.2 per game, but other Cardinals stepped up in her place. Jurgens scored six of her eight points in the first half as Crete led 20-12 at halftime before a high-scoring third quarter.
Junior Brooke Deisley made a pair of three-pointers late in the third quarter and finished with seven points, while Crete’s post players made their presence felt as well. Freshman Marin Rasgorshek tied a career-high with 10 points and senior Lexi Mach recorded an 11-point, 11-rebound game as her 9-for-10 free-throw shooting helped close out the game.
“I saw a lot of girls step up,” said Crete coach Paul Smith, who filled in for head coach John Larsen. “Some kids are also discovering that they can score and be part of it too, and that’s a good thing about this team.”
Beatrice currently sits seventh in wild-card points, leaving it in a good position to host a subdistrict game Saturday. So will Crete, but first the Cardinals will face No. 2 Norris in the B-4 subdistrict final at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
“You want a challenge because in order to play at Pinnacle you have to play the best to get there,” Smith said. “Our goal is to take on any challenge, and that’s what we intend to do.”
Norris 57, Nebraska City 12
No. 2 Norris dominated defensively as it held Nebraska City to its lowest-scoring performance of the season. Ella Waters made a pair of three-pointers and led Norris (18-2) with 12 points as 10 different Titans scored in the win. Madison Mitchell’s six points paced Nebraska City (5-16).