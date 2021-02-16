Crete reels off 14-1 start, holds off Beatrice late to claim B-4 subdistrict semifinal win; Norris topples Nebraska City

“Mak’s a tough kid and we ask a lot of her on the court and a lot out of her leadership,” Weeks said. “She’s a really good leader and that’s really going to help us here getting ready for our district final game.”

Newton’s seven points were below her season average of 13.2 per game, but other Cardinals stepped up in her place. Jurgens scored six of her eight points in the first half as Crete led 20-12 at halftime before a high-scoring third quarter.

Junior Brooke Deisley made a pair of three-pointers late in the third quarter and finished with seven points, while Crete’s post players made their presence felt as well. Freshman Marin Rasgorshek tied a career-high with 10 points and senior Lexi Mach recorded an 11-point, 11-rebound game as her 9-for-10 free-throw shooting helped close out the game.

“I saw a lot of girls step up,” said Crete coach Paul Smith, who filled in for head coach John Larsen. “Some kids are also discovering that they can score and be part of it too, and that’s a good thing about this team.”

Beatrice currently sits seventh in wild-card points, leaving it in a good position to host a subdistrict game Saturday. So will Crete, but first the Cardinals will face No. 2 Norris in the B-4 subdistrict final at 6 p.m. Wednesday.