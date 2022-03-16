Crete grad Morgan Maly embraces new role, and a chance to live out NCAA tourney dream with Jays

Morgan Maly once played in a state basketball tournament on a severely sprained ankle, so there's no questioning her toughness.

But this one had to hurt.

The Creighton sophomore "took a pretty good elbow" in a game against Seton Hall late in the season, resulting in a broken nose and surgery the next day.

But not even a busted nose and about 10 days away from basketball could dampen the spirits of the Bluejays' sharpshooting threat off the bench, especially when the season includes a trip to the NCAA Tournament.

"You dream of that when you're a kid, getting to this moment," Maly said. "It probably hasn't hit me yet until we get to Iowa, but yeah, I'm super-excited."

The Creighton women nabbed an at-large bid for the Big Dance and will open against Colorado at 12:30 p.m. Friday in Iowa City, Iowa. Creighton is seeded 10th, Colorado is seventh and the winner likely gets No. 2 seed Iowa on Sunday.

The Bluejays (20-8) are making their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2018. A big part of their success is shooting. They rank 11th nationally in three-point percentage, and Maly is helping lead the charge.

Her 71 triples rank second on the team behind Lauren Jensen (76), and she's hitting them at a 36.8% clip.

Outside shooting has always been a big strength for Maly, who has a super-smooth left-handed shot, but it's how she's producing that has changed.

Maly is the first player off the bench for the Bluejays. It required some adjusting for a player who started her entire high school career, but watching the first few minutes of each game helps Maly understand where and how she needs to attack.

"Try to see how they're playing Emma (Ronsiek), doubling in the post, just strategy-type things," said Maly, who was the Journal Star's Super-State honorary captain as a senior. "I just try to take advantage of what's in front of me and try to learn a little bit before I go in.

"I know that's what my role is and that's why I try to do it, and it's worked out pretty well this year."

Maly is averaging 12.3 points per game, and what's impressive is she's doing so in 21 minutes per contest. It's a big reason why she was named the Big East sixth player of the year.

There's a certain level of comfort that has led to Maly making the most of her minutes, she says.

"I have the green light, my teammates have faith in me to go in and make plays, and I think coming off the bench, I sometimes get my best looks because maybe teams aren't ready for me to come in and I kind of get lost on the first few plays."

Maly appeared in 22 games as a true freshman, averaging 7.7 points and 3.9 rebounds per game. Having that first year of experience helped prepare her to make a jump this year, Maly said, but she also dedicated more time in the offseason to conditioning and developing other parts of her game, including a post game so she could take advantage of when opponents stick quick guards on her.

Creighton's offense also is getting a boost from Ronsiek, who is averaging 14.9 points per game, and Jensen, who is averaging 12.3. Carly Bachelor (8.3), Tatum Rembao (7.1) and Molly Mogensen (6.1) also contribute consistently for a Bluejay team that also has Nebraska natives Payton Brotzki, Jayme Horan and Chloe Dworak.

Now they'll get a chance to play in their first NCAA Tournament. The Bluejays were somewhat viewed as a bubble team, especially after losing in the first round of the Big East Tournament. The always laid-back Maly was not worried.

"Early in practice (Sunday) people were kind of chit-chatting, were kind of nervous about us getting in, and I was like, 'I think we're fine,'" Maly said.

Maly called her shot, and the Jays were one of the first teams selected.

Now it's on to Iowa.

"I think our team chemistry is supergood, we all love being around each other and I think that shows," Maly said. "We play together and I think our pace is good. I'm just excited to finish out the year that we've had."

