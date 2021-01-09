Crete girls respond to coach's text message, deny Wahoo of another Class B upset

WAHOO — When John Larsen saw that Wahoo, Crete's Saturday opponent, knocked off Class B No. 1 Norris on Thursday, he fired a text message to his team before the end of the night.

"I said, 'Buckle up. This is going to be a tough one,'" the Cardinals girls basketball coach said. "And not that it wouldn't have been anyway."

Crete got the message.

Behind strong ball movement against Wahoo's zone defense, No. 4 Crete denied the C-1 No. 7 Warriors another victory against one of Class B's top teams, winning 43-32 at Wahoo High School.

Crete, which improved to 10-1, stayed patient in looking for good shots on offense. Senior Hannah Newton hit four three-pointers and finished with 16 points, and senior Leah Jurgens hit a three out of halftime to help set the second-half tone. She finished with 10 points.

"We wanted to move the ball and force them to move sideline to sideline, and we felt like we've got good enough shooters that we were going to get good shots," Larsen said. "It was a matter of knocking them down."

Crete's 2-3 zone defense also made for a challenging day offensively for the Warriors (6-4). Wahoo was just 13-of-43 from the field and had trouble finding any rhythm.