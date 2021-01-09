Crete girls respond to coach's text message, deny Wahoo of another Class B upset

WAHOO — When John Larsen saw that Wahoo, Crete's Saturday opponent, knocked off Class B No. 1 Norris on Thursday, he fired a text message to his team before the end of the night.
"I said, 'Buckle up. This is going to be a tough one,'" the Cardinals girls basketball coach said. "And not that it wouldn't have been anyway."
Crete got the message.
Behind strong ball movement against Wahoo's zone defense, No. 4 Crete denied the C-1 No. 7 Warriors another victory against one of Class B's top teams, winning 43-32 at Wahoo High School.
Crete, which improved to 10-1, stayed patient in looking for good shots on offense. Senior Hannah Newton hit four three-pointers and finished with 16 points, and senior Leah Jurgens hit a three out of halftime to help set the second-half tone. She finished with 10 points.
"We wanted to move the ball and force them to move sideline to sideline, and we felt like we've got good enough shooters that we were going to get good shots," Larsen said. "It was a matter of knocking them down."
Crete's 2-3 zone defense also made for a challenging day offensively for the Warriors (6-4). Wahoo was just 13-of-43 from the field and had trouble finding any rhythm.
"We struggled to take care of the ball and we struggled to even want to take a shot, and I think some of that from Tuesday (a 50-23 loss to Lincoln Lutheran) fed into tonight where we didn't take a lot of opportunities and our scoring suffered," Wahoo coach Linda Walker said.
Saturday's game began a notable stretch for the Cardinals, who play No. 2 York and No. 1 Norris on back-to-back nights next weekend. Though they had to replace three senior starters, including Super-State honorary captain Morgan Maly, the defending state champion Cardinals remain one of the top teams in Class B.
Did Larsen think his team would be 10-1 through 11 games?
"I'm an optimist," he said. "I think we should win every game, so that's just the way we are. We feel like if we take care of ourselves, we have a chance to win every game."
Wahoo, meanwhile, will aim to learn from an up-and-down three-game week. After losing by 27 to Lincoln Lutheran, the Warriors bounced back in a big way with a 41-32 upset of Norris before losing to Crete. The Warriors' tough schedule continues next week with a game at Class B No. 8 Blair.
Walker's postgame message to her team Saturday was to stay up. "Because all of these games are going to help us down the road," she said. "They're tough now and we don't like to lose, but we're going to come at it again Tuesday against Blair. You don't let defeat defeat you, so we've got work to do."
Karley Golladay led Wahoo with 12 points.
