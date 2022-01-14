Conquering a difficult weekend, Franklin's big night leads No. 8 Lincoln High to 53-47 win over No. 5 Pius X

After Lincoln High built a 10-point lead in the third quarter, Pius X turned to a full-court press to eventually draw within six points midway through the fourth quarter. That prompted a fiery team talk during a timeout from Kelley, who didn’t want to see the Links’ best win of the season slip away.

Lincoln High had previously beaten No. 9 Millard North 44-38 in its opening game of the season, but only two of the Links’ other seven wins had come against opponents with a winning record. Pius X junior Adison Markowski kept the Thunderbolts in the game with a 23-point performance, but Lincoln High did well to slow down the rest of Pius X’s typical leading scorers.

“A week before this even happened, we were working as a team and everybody was motivated to work in and outside of practice; we just kept that mentality and came out with the win today,” Franklin said.

Coming off back-to-back wins over Lincoln Southwest and Lincoln Northeast, Pius X will have defensive improvements to ensure its future opponents don’t equal the eight three-pointers Lincoln High made in the win. Dyvine Harris finished with nine points via three made three-pointers and Kiana Wiley scored all eight of her points in the second half, but it was truly Franklin’s night to shine.