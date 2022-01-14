Conquering a difficult weekend, Franklin's big night leads No. 8 Lincoln High to 53-47 win over No. 5 Pius X

Heading into a weekend of basketball that pitted Lincoln High against the defending state champion Lincoln Pius X and undefeated Millard South, coach Dominique Kelley told her team that simply winning one of those contests would make for a successful weekend.
Consider it a job well done already.
The Class A No. 8 Links almost never trailed in a 53-47 win over No. 5 Pius X on Friday to claim their best win of the season thus far.
The biggest difference-maker on the court, Lincoln High (9-1) senior J’unti Franklin, didn’t even play in last year’s matchup. Instead, she made her first game against Pius X (9-3) a true night to remember.
Franklin began the first half on fire from three-point range as she made four shots from beyond the arc that helped build a 24-18 lead. And when the Links desperately needed free throws to keep their fourth-quarter lead, Franklin rose to the challenge there as well. She went 7-for-7 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter to put the finishing touches on a 25-point scoring outburst.
“Last year I wasn’t able to play, so I wanted to get my name out there and it feels really good to come away with the win against Pius; they’re a really great team,” Franklin said.
After Lincoln High built a 10-point lead in the third quarter, Pius X turned to a full-court press to eventually draw within six points midway through the fourth quarter. That prompted a fiery team talk during a timeout from Kelley, who didn’t want to see the Links’ best win of the season slip away.
Lincoln High had previously beaten No. 9 Millard North 44-38 in its opening game of the season, but only two of the Links’ other seven wins had come against opponents with a winning record. Pius X junior Adison Markowski kept the Thunderbolts in the game with a 23-point performance, but Lincoln High did well to slow down the rest of Pius X’s typical leading scorers.
“A week before this even happened, we were working as a team and everybody was motivated to work in and outside of practice; we just kept that mentality and came out with the win today,” Franklin said.
MUDECAS hoops: Why Johnson-Brock's Sandfort couldn't miss two game-changing FTs; Palmyra boys turn to defense
Coming off back-to-back wins over Lincoln Southwest and Lincoln Northeast, Pius X will have defensive improvements to ensure its future opponents don’t equal the eight three-pointers Lincoln High made in the win. Dyvine Harris finished with nine points via three made three-pointers and Kiana Wiley scored all eight of her points in the second half, but it was truly Franklin’s night to shine.
With the confidence of a top-five win in their back pocket, the Links can now turn their attention to a clash with No. 1 Millard South on Saturday. If they bring the same level of intensity they did against Pius X, the Links could be playing for another huge win.
“Pius X is obviously a very good basketball team that’s very well-coached, and I just thought our kids were incredibly resilient and our overall attention to detail was excellent,” Kelley said.
