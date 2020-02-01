Conference tourney roundup: Crete girls use defense to stifle Northwest to win Central title again

Class B No. 1 Crete girls basketball team allowed 12 points in the first quarter against No. 4 Northwest on Saturday in the Central Conference Tournament championship game.
The Cardinals did allow the Vikings to reach 20.
Crete switched to zone to begin the second quarter and stifled Northwest 62-18 in Grand Island to capture their second straight conference tournament championship.
"We did a great job getting out on their shooters and really just shut them down, and then it helped to have Ellie (Allen) in the middle so they couldn't get anything inside the lane," Crete coach John Larsen said. "We just stayed with it."
A night earlier, Northwest (15-5) scored 51 points in the first half against Adams Central.
Crete Super-Stater Morgan Maly scored 30 points against Northwest a night after scoring 29 against York. Hannah Newton added 14 points and Lexi Mach hit three threes.
After holding a 16-12 lead after the first quarter, the Cardinals (16-0) went on a 23-2 run to put the game out of reach.
Saturday's game marked the third meeting of the season between Crete and Northwest.
"I think our kids' confidence is growing and growing," Larsen said. "I think the sky's the limit. I think we can still play better. That's the nice thing about this group, is they want to improve, they want to get better."
Christian girls win Centennial
Olivia Hollenbeck's third-quarter surge helped Class C-1 No. 1 Lincoln Christian mount a second-half back against C-2 No. 1 Hastings St. Cecilia to take the Centennial Conference girls title on Saturday in Kearney.
You have free articles remaining.
Hollenbeck scored 10 of her game-high 21 points in the third quarter as the Crusaders (15-2) took a 35-34 lead into the final period in the 48-45 victory. Christian trailed 28-19 heading into the half.
Christian's Allyson Korte also reached double digits with 12 points on 5-of-11 shooting. Hollenback finished 7-of-8 from the field, plus 7-of-10 from the free-throw line.
Makenna Asher led the Hawkettes (18-2) with 15 points, including three three-pointers.
Christian avenged an earlier 54-45 loss to St. Cecilia.
GICC boys pull away from Christian
Class C-2 No. 3 Grand Island Central Catholic (16-1) used a strong second half to defeat Lincoln Christian 66-54 in the Centennial boys tournament final at Kearney Catholic.
GICC led by one point at halftime.
Junior guard Russell Martinez led GICC with 19 points and teammates Marcus Lowry and Tanner Turek added 12 and 11, respectively.
Ashton Carlson led Christian (13-4) with a game-high 21 points and Justin Bubak scored 13.
Parkview wins Frontier Conference
Jamie Juncal paced Parkview Christian with 19 points, leading the Patriots to a 51-34 win against Brownell Talbot in the Frontier Conference Tournament championship game at Southeast Community College-Lincoln.
Parkview raced to a 22-15 halftime lead. The Patriots added an 18-10 run in the third quarter to pull away.