Conference tourney roundup: Crete girls use defense to stifle Northwest to win Central title again

Class B No. 1 Crete girls basketball team allowed 12 points in the first quarter against No. 4 Northwest on Saturday in the Central Conference Tournament championship game.

The Cardinals did allow the Vikings to reach 20.

Crete switched to zone to begin the second quarter and stifled Northwest 62-18 in Grand Island to capture their second straight conference tournament championship.

"We did a great job getting out on their shooters and really just shut them down, and then it helped to have Ellie (Allen) in the middle so they couldn't get anything inside the lane," Crete coach John Larsen said. "We just stayed with it."

A night earlier, Northwest (15-5) scored 51 points in the first half against Adams Central.

Crete Super-Stater Morgan Maly scored 30 points against Northwest a night after scoring 29 against York. Hannah Newton added 14 points and Lexi Mach hit three threes.

After holding a 16-12 lead after the first quarter, the Cardinals (16-0) went on a 23-2 run to put the game out of reach.

Saturday's game marked the third meeting of the season between Crete and Northwest.