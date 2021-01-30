Conference tournament roundup: Wahoo girls turn up defense to win Trailblazer, Crete girls repeat in Central

The Wahoo girls basketball team threw a junk defense at Beatrice to start Saturday's Trailblazer Conference Tournament final in Wahoo.
It didn't quite work. The Class B No. 6 Lady Orange scored two quick three-pointers.
But the Warriors (10-6) adjusted on defense and held Beatrice to 10 first-half points en route to a 46-35 win in this the first year of the Trailblazer Conference.
"It feels really good (and) that was a goal of ours," Wahoo coach Linda Walker said of the title. "I just thought our girls played well together and communicated on the floor and our defense was strong."
Junior Karley Golladay scored 20 points to lead Wahoo, which played without starting guard Taylor Lubben because of injury.
Walker said the bench stepped up in a big way. The Warriors also hit their free throws, making 21 of 33. Golladay made 10 in the fourth quarter alone.
Autumn Iversen added 15 points for Wahoo, while Morgan Mahoney finished with 11 for Beatrice, which had won 12 straight entering Saturday.
Wahoo also defeated Class B No. 2 Norris earlier in the season.
Central Conference girls: Seniors Lexi Mach and Hannah Newton each scored 12 points and the Class B No. 3 Cardinals hit multiple three-pointers in the fourth quarter to pull away from Northwest, 45-38, in Aurora.
Newton, Brooke Deisley and Mackenzie Steuer each hit threes in the final frame for the Cardinals, who also finished 16-of-17 from the free-throw line.
"The girls were focused at our walk-through today and we didn't always shoot the ball well, but I thought our effort and execution on both ends was pretty good," Crete coach John Larsen said.
Northwest was coming off a 55-38 upset of No. 5 York in the tournament semifinals.
It's the Cardinals' third straight Central Tournament title.
"Considering where we started this year and to be where we're at now, I think we've improved a lot, and it says a lot about the determination of the girls and their competitiveness, which as a coach, you love to see," Larsen said.
Frontier Conference boys: Class D-2 No. 1 Parkview Christian captured its seventh tournament championship in eight years, defeating Brownell Talbot 51-36.
Jaheim Curry scored a game-high 24 points while Mark Lual added 13 for the Patriots. Parkview Christian held a 17-5 lead after the first quarter and never looked back.
Trailblazer Conference boys: Connor Millikan caught fire, scoring 32 points as Platteview defeated Wahoo 83-65 in the final in Wahoo.
Tyler Riley pitched in a season-high 25 points for the Trojans. Trevor Kasischke and Myles Simon each scored 14 to lead the Warriors.
Centennial Conference girls: Katharine Hamburger led Class C-1 No. 3 Hastings St. Cecilia with 16 points as the Hawkettes raced to a 20-3 lead over Bishop Neumann in the first quarter and a 49-28 victory in the championship game at Omaha Concordia.
Shaye Butler had 14 points for St. Cecilia. Junior Kali Jurgensmeier led Bishop Neumann with seven points.
Nebraska Capitol Conference girls: Junior post player Lily Vollertsen drained 20 points in leading Syracuse to a 44-37 win against Louisville in the conference final at Ashland-Greenwood.
The Rockets, who won their second straight NCC title, overcame an 11-10 first-quarter deficit with a 12-4 run in the second period. Junior Lindsey Moss pitched in eight points and Delainey Cast added seven in the victory.