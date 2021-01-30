Conference tournament roundup: Wahoo girls turn up defense to win Trailblazer, Crete girls repeat in Central

Newton, Brooke Deisley and Mackenzie Steuer each hit threes in the final frame for the Cardinals, who also finished 16-of-17 from the free-throw line.

"The girls were focused at our walk-through today and we didn't always shoot the ball well, but I thought our effort and execution on both ends was pretty good," Crete coach John Larsen said.

Northwest was coming off a 55-38 upset of No. 5 York in the tournament semifinals.

It's the Cardinals' third straight Central Tournament title.

"Considering where we started this year and to be where we're at now, I think we've improved a lot, and it says a lot about the determination of the girls and their competitiveness, which as a coach, you love to see," Larsen said.

Frontier Conference boys: Class D-2 No. 1 Parkview Christian captured its seventh tournament championship in eight years, defeating Brownell Talbot 51-36.

Jaheim Curry scored a game-high 24 points while Mark Lual added 13 for the Patriots. Parkview Christian held a 17-5 lead after the first quarter and never looked back.

Trailblazer Conference boys: Connor Millikan caught fire, scoring 32 points as Platteview defeated Wahoo 83-65 in the final in Wahoo.