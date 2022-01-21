Coming off two-week COVID pause, Silver Hawk girls shine in city win

It didn’t take long for the Lincoln Southwest girls basketball team to knock off the rust.
Coming off a nearly a two-week pause due to health protocols, the Silver Hawks looked like themselves after just a few minutes of game action.
Southwest applied the pressure all night long, forcing turnovers and getting easy looks in transition. Junior Aniya Seymore hit four three-pointers in the first half, and the Silver Hawk offense was a well-oiled machine.
Yet to be fully healthy this year, Class A should be on the lookout for a dangerous Southwest team.
It was a classic performance by Class A No. 7 Southwest, and they cruised to a 66-52 win over No. 10 Lincoln Northeast.
The Silver Hawks also stepped up defensively, holding Lincoln Northeast’s star post player, Doneelah Washington, to 12 points and forcing her to kick the ball out to teammates when they came with a double team.
“I thought our kids really trusted what we had talked about all week and stuck to the plan,” said Southwest’s coach Tim Barada. “We knew Washington was going to get some points. She’s so good in the post. We started sending a second body to her which made things a little difficult for her, and ultimately, I thought we shot the ball with confidence which in a sense makes the game a lot simpler in kids’ minds.”
Southwest had multiple key runs throughout the game, stretching a 8-1 run in the middle of the second quarter and a 9-2 run to start the second half. A lot of that offense was due to the Silver Hawks’ aggressiveness.
“I thought the two baskets we got right away in the second half, Kennadi (Williams) got a steal and a layup, and we got another run-out layup, really set the tone for the second half,” said Barada. “We talk about the first four minutes, and we did it in the first minute which was good.”
Lincoln Southwest (9-2) was led by Seymore and McKenna Rathbun, who each scored 14 points.
“Southwest is a team that’s going to play for four quarters,” said Northeast coach Charity Iromuanya. “I think they have a team that has five seniors that know games are going to be tough and there’s going to be runs. They’re just going to play for four quarters and that’s what they did today.”
Northeast (7-6) was led in scoring by Washington and Yelaniya Bradley who each had 12.