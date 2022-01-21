Coming off two-week COVID pause, Silver Hawk girls shine in city win

It didn’t take long for the Lincoln Southwest girls basketball team to knock off the rust.

Coming off a nearly a two-week pause due to health protocols, the Silver Hawks looked like themselves after just a few minutes of game action.

Southwest applied the pressure all night long, forcing turnovers and getting easy looks in transition. Junior Aniya Seymore hit four three-pointers in the first half, and the Silver Hawk offense was a well-oiled machine.

Yet to be fully healthy this year, Class A should be on the lookout for a dangerous Southwest team.

It was a classic performance by Class A No. 7 Southwest, and they cruised to a 66-52 win over No. 10 Lincoln Northeast.

The Silver Hawks also stepped up defensively, holding Lincoln Northeast’s star post player, Doneelah Washington, to 12 points and forcing her to kick the ball out to teammates when they came with a double team.