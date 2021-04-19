Columbus hires Scott Schaefer as girls basketball coach

Scott Schaefer is the new girls basketball at Columbus, the school announced Monday.

Schaefer, a Columbus graduate, brings a wealth of experience to the Discoverers' program, having won more than 600 career games.

He spent 13 seasons coaching high school basketball at McPherson, Kansas, where he led McPherson to 272 wins, 12 state tournament appearances, four state championships and three runner-up finishes.

Schaefer also coached at Gardner High School in Kansas for nine seasons and, most recently, William Chrisman High School in Missouri for seven years.

Schaefer takes over for David Licari, who stepped down after 23 seasons as Columbus' head coach. Licari won 252 games at Columbus.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0