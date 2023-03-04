Class D-2:
Related to this story
Most Popular
Britt Prince's college decision is coming sooner than later, but this week is about sharing a passion with her mother as Elkhorn North seeks a…
They might not be on the same team, but sisters Sammy and Ani Leu had a state tournament experience to remember on Wednesday.
Welcome to the Journal Star's girls state basketball tournament hub. Consider this your one-stop for the week — stories, photos, tweets, video…
Much like it did on Wednesday, Class A No. 3 Lincoln High used a big fourth-quarter run to reach its first state title game since 1991.
Bridgeport, affectionately, is situated in the middle of nowhere, writes Amie Just. But it's home to a top-100 national basketball recruit.