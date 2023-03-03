It's a three-man weave of Colton Stone, Chris Basnett and Nate Thomas talking girls state basketball tournament. Here's everything you need to know — and then some.
Friday's semifinal between No. 2-ranked Falls City SH and No. 6 Humphrey SF had the makings for a Class D-2 class, and it delivered.
In a matchup of the two state finalists in D-2 in 2022 and 2021, Falls City SH senior Jessica Wertenberger secured Sacred Heart's championship appearance with a block and two clutch free throws in a 33-29 overtime victory.
Falls City Sacred Heart shut out the Flyers in overtime and held on to the lead after Humphrey St. Francis never let the Irish gain an edge.
It is the third time in four years the Irish have reached the state championship.
The Irish face the winner of No. 1 Shelton and No. 9 Wynot Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena at 8:15 p.m.
Check back for updates to this story
