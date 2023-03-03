Friday was one for the Class D-2 history books before the game even started between a semifinal match up between No. 2 Falls City Sacred Heart and No. 6 Humphrey St. Francis at the Devaney Sports Center.

Irish senior Jessica Wertenberger secured Sacred Heart's championship appearance with a block and clutch free throws in a 33-29 overtime victory in a matchup of the finalists in the last two D-2 championship games. .

“I think that is why the score was so low,” Sacred Heart coach Luke Santo said. “It's just a tough, grind-it-out rock fight. They know us and we know them and them. … I thought we were good defensively and they were good defensively. There just wasn't a lot of easy points out there and anything you got was earned.”

Falls City Sacred Heart shut out the Flyers in overtime after never leading t the end of a quarter in regulation.

Wertenberger finished with a game-high 16 points and finally put the game away with two clutch free throws with seconds left in the extra frame.

Jentry Lechtgenberg finished with five points, but a bucket early in overtime proved to be the difference.

“That's just what (Lechtenberg) does,” Santo said. “She's athletic, she's active and she has had a really good postseason from subdistrict, to district final and until now.”

It is the third time in four years the Irish have reached the state championship.

In the other D-2 semifinal, Wynot used a fast start and a tenacious defense that kept No. 1 Shelton's MaKenna Willis at bay to took a 43-36 victory at Devaney. The Blue Devils clinched a spot in the championship for the first time since 2020.

Willis, who scored 21 points in Thursday's opening victory over Wilcox-Hildreth, was held scoreless until 50 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

“(Willis) ended up with two points?” Wynot head coach Steve Wieseler asked. “I didn't watch it that close. Wow. … Wow. She's a great player and around the ball all the time. That's amazing and great defense. A lot of girls covered her.”

Wynot led 29-15 after three quarters, and needed every point as the top-ranked Bulldogs made a fourth-quarter push.

The Bulldogs scored 21 points in the quarter and cut the Wynot lead to two possessions with 2:30 left to play.

“We thought we could wear them out even with (Shelton being) 10 deep, and maybe we did,” Wieseler said. “Maybe that's why they missed some easy shots that went in and out in the fourth quarter, too. Maybe it all did pay off in the end, but that's just what we do. We live and die by it.”

The Blue Devils, who won four consecutive titles from 2011-14 and finished runner-up in 2015, advanced to their third championship game in the last five seasons.

Amber Lawson and Kinslee Heimes finished with 14 points apiece for the Blue Devils.

The championship will be a rematch of the 2019 D-2 title game, a 39-38 Wynot victory. They will meet at 8:15 p.m. Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Photos: Day 3 of the 2023 girls state basketball tournament