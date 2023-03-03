It's a three-man weave of Colton Stone, Chris Basnett and Nate Thomas talking girls state basketball tournament. Here's everything you need to know — and then some.
Friday was one for the Class D-2 history books before the game even started between a semifinal match up between No. 2 Falls City Sacred Heart and No. 6 Humphrey St. Francis at the Devaney Sports Center.
Irish senior Jessica Wertenberger secured Sacred Heart's championship appearance with a block and clutch free throws in a 33-29 overtime victory in a matchup of the finalists in the last two D-2 championship games. .
“I think that is why the score was so low,” Sacred Heart coach Luke Santo said. “It's just a tough, grind-it-out rock fight. They know us and we know them and them. … I thought we were good defensively and they were good defensively. There just wasn't a lot of easy points out there and anything you got was earned.”
Falls City Sacred Heart shut out the Flyers in overtime after never leading t the end of a quarter in regulation.
Wertenberger finished with a game-high 16 points and finally put the game away with two clutch free throws with seconds left in the extra frame.
Jentry Lechtgenberg finished with five points, but a bucket early in overtime proved to be the difference.
“That's just what (Lechtenberg) does,” Santo said. “She's athletic, she's active and she has had a really good postseason from subdistrict, to district final and until now.”
It is the third time in four years the Irish have reached the state championship.
In the other D-2 semifinal, Wynot used a fast start and a tenacious defense that kept No. 1 Shelton's MaKenna Willis at bay to took a 43-36 victory at Devaney. The Blue Devils clinched a spot in the championship for the first time since 2020.
Willis, who scored 21 points in Thursday's opening victory over Wilcox-Hildreth, was held scoreless until 50 seconds left in the fourth quarter.
“(Willis) ended up with two points?” Wynot head coach Steve Wieseler asked. “I didn't watch it that close. Wow. … Wow. She's a great player and around the ball all the time. That's amazing and great defense. A lot of girls covered her.”
Wynot led 29-15 after three quarters, and needed every point as the top-ranked Bulldogs made a fourth-quarter push.
The Bulldogs scored 21 points in the quarter and cut the Wynot lead to two possessions with 2:30 left to play.
“We thought we could wear them out even with (Shelton being) 10 deep, and maybe we did,” Wieseler said. “Maybe that's why they missed some easy shots that went in and out in the fourth quarter, too. Maybe it all did pay off in the end, but that's just what we do. We live and die by it.”
The Blue Devils, who won four consecutive titles from 2011-14 and finished runner-up in 2015, advanced to their third championship game in the last five seasons.
Amber Lawson and Kinslee Heimes finished with 14 points apiece for the Blue Devils.
The championship will be a rematch of the 2019 D-2 title game, a 39-38 Wynot victory. They will meet at 8:15 p.m. Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Photos: Day 3 of the 2023 girls state basketball tournament
Lincoln High's Briauna Robinson (center) celebrates with the Links' student section after defeating Millard North in a Class A girls state tournament semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln High's Briauna Robinson (center) celebrates during a Class A girls state tournament semifinal game against Millard North on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Millard North's Ellie McCarville blocks Lincoln High's Briauna Robinson during a Class A girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard North's Lynn Davis (right) dives between the legs of Lincoln High's Jailynn Brill during a Class A girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard North's Sara Harley (left) defends Lincoln High's Dyvine Harris as she dribbles during a Class A girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Millard North's Kayla Preston (left) and Mya Sohl (right) chase a loose ball tipped by Lincoln High's Josie Hilkemann during a Class A girls state tournament semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln High's Briauna Robinson (ceter) scores despite defense by Millard North's Ellie McCarville (first left) during a Class A girls state tournament semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln High's Briauna Robinson (center) scores in traffic over Millard North defenders during a Class A girls state tournament semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln High's Kiana Wiley (center) scores past Millard North's Avril Smith (left) and Mya Sohl (right) during a Class A girls state tournament semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard North's Kayla Preston and Lincoln High's Jailynn Brill stretch for a rebound during a Class A girls state tournament semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln High's Briauna Robinson draws a foul while trying to score over Millard North's Lynn Davis during a Class A girls state tournament semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln High's Briauna Robinson (center) celebrates with the Links' student section after defeating Millard North in a Class A girls state tournament semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln High's Briauna Robinson celebrates as she runs of the court following the Links' win over Millard North in a Class A girls state tournament semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard North's Kayla Preston goes up to block a shot by Lincoln High's Kiana Wiley during a Class A girls state tournament semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln High's Kiana Wiley (center) scores over Millard North's Ellie Mccarville (left) and Mya Sohl in the first half during a Class A girls state tournament semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln High's Briauna Robinson goes up to score while defended by Millard North's Addalyn Rooney during a Class A girls state tournament semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard South's Khloe Lemon scores a layup while her vision is obscured by a Bellevue West defender during a Class A girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard South's Lexi Finkenbiner (center) looks to scores in off a fast break while flanked by Bellevue West's Faith Elmore (left) and Naomi White
during a Class A girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bellevue West's Kenzie Melcher (left) defends a rebound while Danielle Coyer (center) tries to rebound against Millard South's Cora Olsen
during a Class A girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard South's Cora Olsen scores under defensive pressure by Bellevue West's Kenzie Melcher
during a Class A girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard South's Cora Olsen reacts after scoring and being fouled
during a Class A girls state tournament semifinal game against Bellevue West on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard South's Mya Babbitt (from left), Khloe Lemon and Cora Olsen celebrate their win over Bellevue West during a Class A girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Millard South's Cora Olsen blocks Bellevue West's Ahnica Russell-Brown during a Class A girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bellevue West's Faith Elmore tries to block a layup by Millard South's Lexi Finkenbiner during a Class A girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bellevue West's Naomi White is blocked on her way to the basket by Millard South's Miranda Kelly (top) and Lexi Finkenbiner during a Class A girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
From left, Millard South's Lexi Finkenbiner and Caitlyn Lessig rebound the ball over Bellevue West's Kenzie Melcher during a Class A girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard South's Cora Olsen looks to score as Bellevue West's Naomi White tries to draw an offensive foul during a Class A girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bellevue West's Ahnica Russell-Brown (left) guards Millard South's Khloe Lemon during a Class A girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard South's Cora Olsen (top left), Lexi Finkenbiner (right) Bellevue West's Kenzie Melcher (left) and Danielle Coyer (first right) all battle for a rebound under the rim during a Class A girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bellevue West's Danielle Coyer and Zhyael Dotzler try to gain possession of a loose ball passed away by Millard South's Cora Olsen during a Class A girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Centura's Kyra Wooden (1) dribbles past Cedar Catholic's Melayna McGregor during a Class D-1 girls state tournament semifinal Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Centura's Taya Christensen (right) has the ball knocked away by Cedar Catholic's Melayna McGregor (30) during a Class D-1 girls state tournament semifinal Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Cedar Catholic's Melayna McGregor (30) shoots a floater over Centura's Katie Hadenfeldt (5) during a Class D-1 girls state tournament semifinal Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Cedar Catholic's Kathlyne Jones (3) shoots a three-pointer against Centura's Sydney Davis (14) during a Class D-1 girls state tournament semifinal Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Cedar Catholic's Lauren Bernecker (left), Samantha Rick (middle) and Kathlyne Jones (3) hold back emotions after losing to Centura in a Class D-1 girls state tournament semifinal Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Centura fans and head coach Laethion Brown (right) react after a three-point basket against Cedar Catholic during a Class D-1 girls state tournament semifinal Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Centura's Taya Christensen (left) and Paige Crawford (24) react with Kyra Wooden (1) after an offensive foul was called against Cedar Catholic during a Class D-1 girls state tournament semifinal Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Centura's Kailey Coghlan (from left, 0), Sydney Davis (14), Taya Christensen (12) and Kyra Wooden (1) react after a score against Cedar Catholic during a Class D-1 girls state tournament semifinal Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Centura (left) greets Cedar Catholic before a Class D-1 girls state tournament semifinal Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Cedar Catholic's Kathlyne Jones (3) shoots a three-pointer Centura during a Class D-1 girls state tournament semifinal Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Cedar Catholic's Laney Kathol (15) holds back tears after losing to Centura in a Class D-1 girls state tournament semifinal Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Cedar Catholic's Melaya McGregor (left) tries to take the ball away from Centura's Kailey Coghlan (right) during a Class D-1 girls state tournament semifinal Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Cedar Catholic's Laney Kathol (15) reacts after a foul is called against Centura's Kyra Wooden (right) during a Class D-1 girls state tournament semifinal Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Cedar Catholic head coach Craig Wortmann reacts after a no-call by a referee against Centura during a Class D-1 girls state tournament semifinal Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Adams Central's Kadi Kimberly makes the game-winning shot against Bridgeport in overtime of a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Adams Central students celebrate the overtime win against Bridgeport in a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Bridgeport's Olivia Loomis-Goltl (left) competes for a rebound with Adams Central's Lauryn Scott during a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Adams Central's Lauryn Scott (41) and Rachel Goodon (45) attempt to defend Bridgeport's Ella Schluterbusch during a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Bridgeport's Ruthie Loomis-Goltl (right) and Adams Central's Rachel Goodon (left) compete for the ball during a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Adams Central's Rachel Goodon (left) defends against Bridgeport's Grace Dean during a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Adams Central's Kadi Kimberly (left), who scored the game-winning shot against Bridgeport in overtime, embraces teammate Rachel Goodon after a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Adams Central's Gracie Weichman (far right) embraces teammate Megyn Scott as the overtime draws to a close to win a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Adams Central's Rachel Goodon (center left) embraces Kylie Lancaster after defeating Bridgeport in overtime in a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Adams Central's Gracie Weichman (11) celebrates the overtime win next to Bridgeport's Brooklyn Mohrman during a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Adams Central's Kadi Kimberly celebrates her three-point shot against Bridgeport during a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Bridgeport's Ruthie Loomis-Goltl (23) goes for a shot next to Adams Central's Gracie Weichman during a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Bridgeport's Ruthie Loomis-Goltl (23) makes a shot over Adams Central's Rachel Goodon during a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Adams Central's Kylie Lancaster (left) battles Bridgeport's Olivia Loomis-Goltl during a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Centura head coach Laethion Brown (right) reacts to a no-call by a referee against Cedar Catholic during a Class D-1 girls state tournament semifinal Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Centura's Kyra Wooden (1) moves the ball out of the grasp of Cedar Catholic's Kathlyne Jones (3) during a Class D-1 girls state tournament semifinal Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Centura's Taya Christiensen (12) dribbles into contact by Cedar Catholic's Makenna Noecker (left) during a Class D-1 girls state tournament semifinal Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
North Bend Central coach Aaron Sterup talks to his players during a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game against Malcolm on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
North Bend Central's Kaitlyn Emanuel (23) makes a shot over Malcolm's Camry Sehi during a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Malcolm players celebrate during a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game against North Bend Central on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
North Bend Central's Lauren Sterup (30) embraces Kathryn Gaughen during a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game against Malcolm on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
North Bend Central's Madison Bishop (left) looks to shoot next to Malcolm's Madison Schultz during a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Malcolm head coach Andy Klepper shouts from the sidelines during a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game against North Bend Central on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
North Bend Central's Lindsey Emanuel (left) makes a shot over Malcolm's Emma Brown during a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Malcolm's Diamond Sedlak (left) and Abigail Zegar (right) compete for a rebound with North Bend Central's Lindsey Emanuel (center left) and Lauren Sterup during a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
North Bend Central players celebrate a score against Malcolm during a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Malcolm's Diamond Sedlak (from left), North Bend Central's Lindsey Emanuel, Cassandra Burbach and Malcolm's Abigail Zegar compete for a rebound during a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Malcolm's Emma Brown (25) attempts a shot as she is defended by North Bend Central's Kaitlyn Emanuel during a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
