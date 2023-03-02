It's a three-man weave of Colton Stone, Chris Basnett and Nate Thomas talking girls state basketball tournament. Here's everything you need to know — and then some.
Class D-2 No. 1 Shelton has eight seniors that contribute quite a bit. On Thursday, it was freshman Erin Gegg that kick-started the Bulldogs to a 52-22 victory over No. 8 Wilcox-Hildreth at the Devaney Sports Center.
Gegg scored four first-quarter points in Shelton's 12-4 run and then senior MaKenna Willis took over with a second half facilitating the Bulldogs' offense.
It's the second consecutive season the Bulldogs have reached the state semifinals.
Shelton will face the winner of No. 3 St. Mary's and No. 9 Wynot on Friday.
Falls City SH 64, Leyton 30: The defending champion Irish got 13 points from Jessica Wertenberger and 12 from Jentry Lechtenberg. Their lead was only eight points at halftime but inflated to 17 by the end of the third quarter.
Leyton's Zaili Benish had it going, finishing with 19 points and sinking four three-pointers.
Humphrey SF 61, McCool Junction 54: Sophomore Isabel Preister shouldered the scoring load to help the Flyers get back to familiar territory in the Class D-2 state tournament.
Preister, a 6-foot-1 forward, scored 24 points. Notably, she was smooth at the free-throw line, making 10 of 11 attempts.
McCool Junction's McKenna Yates scored 20 points.
Humphrey SF and Falls City SH will meet in a battle of perennial D-2 powers. The semifinal is set for 6 p.m. Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
