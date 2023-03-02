The D-2 No. 1-ranked Shelton Bulldogs have eight seniors that contribute quite a bit. But on Thursday, it was a freshman that gave it a lift into the state tournament semifinals.

Erin Gegg scored four early points to get the Bulldogs going on their way to a 52-22 win against No. 8 Wilcox-Hildreth at the Devaney Sports Center.

Gegg's points helped a Shelton 12-4 run in the first and then senior MaKenna Willis, who finished with a game-high 21 points, took over with a second half facilitating the Bulldogs' offense and attracted enough defensive attention that Shelton was able to enter eight players into the scoring column.

“She doesn't play like a freshman,” Willis said. “We've depended on her all season, and it's just so fun playing with so many different girls.”

It's the second consecutive season the Bulldogs have reached the state semifinals. They were runner-up in D-1 last year.

But the Bulldogs are experienced as it comes in the D-2 field and they have depth, subbing in four or five players at a time early and often.

“Hopefully it comes to our benefit Saturday,” Willis said. “Having a ton of subs and just being in better shape than the other team, hopefully. We like to run a lot. It's part of our game I guess.”

But first, Shelton will face the No. 9 Wynot on Friday after the Blue Devils knocked off No. 3 St. Mary's for an upset win at Devaney.

Amber Lawson had that Mamba mentality on offense and Wynot (17-9) had that defensive prowess in a 53-44 triumph.

Lawson scored 11 points in the fourth and finished with 24, putting the game out of reach with two clutch free throws.

“My mindset was that when there is an open lane I need to take it and when there is an open girl I need to give it to her,” Lawson said. “Because in the end we have 53 points together, and we need to work together to win.”

The Blue Devils' defense was fierce from the get-go to jump out to a 13-6 lead, but the Cardinals rebounded with a 12-8 advantage in the second quarter to close the gap.

“We were really aggressive. Both teams were and props to (St. Mary's),” Lawson said. “We haven't seen many teams like that that we have played. It was an aggressive game.”

Wynot forced the Cardinals onto its heels and into its second five-second inbound violation in a critical moment with 3:18 to play and a Blue Devil 43-37 lead.

St. Mary's also had a five-second inbound violation with 5:11 left in the first quarter.

Falls City SH 64, Leyton 30: The defending champion Irish got 13 points from Jessica Wertenberger and 12 from Jentry Lechtenberg. Their lead was only eight points at halftime but inflated to 17 by the end of the third quarter.

Leyton's Zaili Benish had it going, finishing with 19 points and sinking four three-pointers.

Humphrey SF 61, McCool Junction 54: Sophomore Isabel Preister shouldered the scoring load to help the Flyers get back to familiar territory in the Class D-2 state tournament.

Preister, a 6-foot-1 forward, scored 24 points. Notably, she was smooth at the free-throw line, making 10 of 11 attempts.

McCool Junction's McKenna Yates scored 20 points.

Humphrey SF and Falls City SH will meet in a battle of perennial D-2 powers. The semifinal is set for 6 p.m. Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.