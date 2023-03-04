Makinley Scholl has not been 100% since No. 2 Fall City Sacred Heart's season-opening loss to Sterling. It's safe to she is back on track now.

Scholl helped lead the Irish win back-to-back D-2 state championships, scoring 10 points in a 33-32 victory over No. 9 Wynot Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

It is Fall City Sacred Heart's eighth state title and ties them for the fourth most all-time with Wynot.

Clinging to a 4-0 lead after eight minutes of play, the 5-foot-8 junior went off for eight of her 10 points in the second quarter and widened the Irish lead. Scholl came into the state tournament with just 15 points on the season.

“She was kind of the spark plug there,” Falls City Sacred Heart coach Luke Santo said. “That is kind of what she does. … I'm just so happy for Makinley and proud of her. She got hurt in our first game of the season against Sterling. She sat and she sat and came back at the end of January. She's not 100%, but she was huge. Those were just huge momentum plays for us. Just getting stops and getting easy buckets the other way and kind of stretched the lead out because of the plays she was making.”

Adversity struck the Irish again in the third quarter with senior DeLanie Witt taking a hard hit to the floor and the Blue Devils swung momentum in the fourth quarter.

Wynot took its first lead of the game with 3:36 left in the fourth quarter (32-29) in the midst of an 11-0 run and with two teams who have combined for 25 state championship finals appearances and now 16 state titles, the final seconds to decide a champion was imminent.

But it is nothing the Irish and senior leader Jessica Wertenberger have faced before.

“It hurt us, because she is one of our ball handlers,” Wertenberger said. “But the sub that came in (freshman Daycee Witt) we had to tell her 'Just calm down, take care of the ball. It's going to be Okay. We are going to help you out.”

Wertenberger added 10 points Saturday to an outstanding state tournament for the Irish and finished with 40 points over three days of the tournament.

“It's a big honor, not just champions, but back-to-back champions,” Wertenberger added. “It's been a really good senior year for us and it really means a lot to me.”

Falls City Sacred Heart has appeared in the last three D-2 state titles, finishing runner-up in 2021, and have made a finals appearance seven times since 2015. The Irish have won five titles in that span, including championship years in 20015, '17, 18, '22 and now '23.

“A lot of that goes back to Dennis Prichard in the 90's,” Santo said. “He got the program started and had a nice-nice stretch there. … You can't do this unless you have players and we have been really fortunate over the years without great, great girls. We just try and develop them the best we can.”