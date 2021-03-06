Class D-2 girls: Weidner, Humphrey SF end on a 'high note' as Flyers top Irish

“We have played together so long,” Kosch said. “It’s been an amazing ride and to finish it like this. It’s been great and she is such an amazing friend, teammate and all-around person.”

It certainly wasn’t easy for the Flyers, who had to hold on through multiple lead changes and momentum swings throughout the afternoon. Leading by as much as nine in the third quarter, Sacred Heart found their offensive groove on a 17-6 run to take a 45-43 lead at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

It was looking like some déjà vu for the Flyers as a similar occurrence happened last season against Wynot in the final, but Weidner and her teammates only had to look back in their semifinal win against Mullen for some inspiration.

“I just thought of the Mullen game, they took a lead on us in the fourth quarter,” said Weidner. “I thought we held our composure and we just kept playing our game and went with the flow.”

And just like the Mullen game, St. Francis finished off with a big run, this time 13-3 to finish off their state title.