Class D-2 girls: Kosch 'came in so clutch' to boost Humphrey SF; Falls City SH beats Wynot to set up 2018 title rematch

Allison Weidner does a lot for Humphrey St. Francis. But the future Husker always welcomes help.
She had plenty of support Thursday from Alissa Kosch, who added 28 points to Weidner's 31 to push the No. 1 Flyers past No. 5 Mullen 65-59 in a Class D-2 state girls basketball semifinal at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
"Oh, my gosh, she came in so clutch with all of her threes," Weidner said. "I was so glad she had the confidence to shoot them. She does every day in practice and she’s one of our shooters, and I’m very glad she had the confidence to let them fly today."
After Mullen’s Shelby Welsh scored a floater to give Mullen a 59-58 lead over St. Francis with under 45 seconds left, Weidner flipped the ball to Kosch, who rattled in a game-winning three-pointer, her fifth three of the game.
“We had a lot of confidence in Alissa and she’s our outside rock, but boy, she came through clutch today and we talked about that last night about three lines on the court and how you don’t have to be behind the red one,” St. Francis coach Bryan Reichmuth said.
It was quite a different game from a year ago when the two teams met. Last season at the Devaney Sports Center, Weidner poured in 39 points and held Nebraska-Kearney signee Samantha Moore to only eight points in a Flyer win. This time around, St. Francis knew Mullen was seeking to even the score.
"I think we personally didn’t play how we normally do, but I also think Mullen wanted to avenge their loss," Weidner said. "They’re out for us, and you put those together, it’s going to be a close game and dogfight."
Moore led the Broncos with a team-high 28 points.
Humphrey St. Francis will square off against No. 2 Falls City Sacred Heart in Saturday's final, meaning there will be a new champion in Class D-2 this season.
Thanks in part to a game-high 17 points from Erison Vonderschmidt and a 13-point, 10-rebound double-double by Olivia Eickhoff, the Irish pushed their way past two-time defending state champion and No. 4 Wynot 41-27.
The Irish have now advanced to the state title game in four of the past five seasons.
"I think the first half we were a little tight and turning it over, but then that second half we settled down a little bit,” Sacred Heart coach Luke Santo said. “In the second half, we went to a different offense where we just spread them (Wynot) out a little bit.”
This has been a year in the making for the Irish, who lost to Wynot in last year’s D-2 semifinals 37-27. Santo said his group knew there was a chance the road to Saturday would go through Wynot.
“They’re (Wynot) the whole nemesis,” Santo said. “Anytime you get down here, you feel like there’s a chance you’re going to meet up against them, and the seeding worked out again.”
It will be a battle of No. 1 vs No. 2 in the title game. The game will be a rematch of 2018’s D-2 state title game, which Sacred Heart won 57-51. They will take the floor at 3:45 p.m. Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.