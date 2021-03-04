Class D-2 girls: Kosch 'came in so clutch' to boost Humphrey SF; Falls City SH beats Wynot to set up 2018 title rematch

"I think we personally didn’t play how we normally do, but I also think Mullen wanted to avenge their loss," Weidner said. "They’re out for us, and you put those together, it’s going to be a close game and dogfight."

Moore led the Broncos with a team-high 28 points.

Humphrey St. Francis will square off against No. 2 Falls City Sacred Heart in Saturday's final, meaning there will be a new champion in Class D-2 this season.

Thanks in part to a game-high 17 points from Erison Vonderschmidt and a 13-point, 10-rebound double-double by Olivia Eickhoff, the Irish pushed their way past two-time defending state champion and No. 4 Wynot 41-27.

The Irish have now advanced to the state title game in four of the past five seasons.

"I think the first half we were a little tight and turning it over, but then that second half we settled down a little bit,” Sacred Heart coach Luke Santo said. “In the second half, we went to a different offense where we just spread them (Wynot) out a little bit.”

This has been a year in the making for the Irish, who lost to Wynot in last year’s D-2 semifinals 37-27. Santo said his group knew there was a chance the road to Saturday would go through Wynot.