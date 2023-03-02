No. 2-ranked Falls City Sacred Heart started fast and didn't relent in a convincing 64-30 win against unranked Leyton in the opening round of the Class D-2 girls state tournament.

The defending champion Irish got 13 points from Jessica Wertenberger and 12 from Jentry Lechtenberg. Their lead was only eight points at halftime but inflated to 17 by the end of the third quarter.

Leyton's Zaili Benish had it going, finishing with 19 points and sinking four three-pointers.

