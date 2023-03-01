Class D-1 No. 1 Ravenna's offense eventually evened out Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Bluejays' senior and top scorer Tori Sklenar scored 12 of her 26 points in the first quarter and Ravenna went on to top No. 7 S-E-M 51-37 in the opening round of the state tournament.

Kennedy Hurt finally broke Sklenar's scoring run with 23 seconds left in the quarter and Ravenna's defense was just enough to hold off a Mustang's surge in the fourth quarter.

The Bluejays will face the winner of No. 4 Hastings St. Cecilia-No. 6 Elmwood-Murdock Friday at the Devaney Center.

