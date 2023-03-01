Hastings St. Cecilia was in a battle of scoring spurts Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena, but a 7-2 run and 15-8 third-quarter advantage behind eight points from freshman Avery Kissinger sparked the D-1 No. 4 Hawkettes to a 49-37 win over No. 6 Elmwood-Murdock.
Kissinger overcame a scoreless first half, where Ryann Sabatka helped lead the Hawkettes' offense. Sabatka scored 12 points, with seven coming in the first half, that included a buzzer-beating three-pointer to end the half with a 39-21 advantage. Hastings SC will face No. 1 Ravenna Friday at the Devaney Center at 9 a.m.
Class D-1 No. 1 Ravenna's offense eventually evened out Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Ravenna 51, S-E-M 37: The Bluejays' senior and top scorer Tori Sklenar scored 12 of her 26 points in the first quarter and Ravenna went on to top No. 7 S-E-M 51-37 in the opening round of the state tournament.
Kennedy Hurt finally broke Sklenar's scoring run with 23 seconds left in the quarter and Ravenna's defense was just enough to hold off a Mustang's surge in the fourth quarter.
The Bluejays will face the winner of No. 4 Hastings St. Cecilia-No. 6 Elmwood-Murdock Friday at the Devaney Center.
