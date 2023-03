Hastings SC overcame a nine-point deficit in the fourth quarter for a 38-31 win against Ravenna in a Class D-1 semifinal Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.

Ravenna led 36-29 at the end of the third quarter. The teams were tied 31-31 with 58 seconds left.

Hastings SC seeks its second straight title after winning Class C-2 last season.

Check back for updates to this story