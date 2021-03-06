 Skip to main content
Class D-1 girls: Weeping Water captures first state title with late layup from Cave
Class D-1 girls: Weeping Water captures first state title with late layup from Cave

Weeping Water vs. Pleasanton, 3.6

Weeping Water's Jamison Twomey (center) celebrates with Grace Cave after hitting a three before the end of the first half against Pleasanton during the Class D-1 state championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

A recap of Saturday's Class D-1 state championship game.

What happened: Weeping Water won the first girls state basketball tournament championship in school history with a 40-39 win over 2020 champion Pleasanton.

How it happened: Senior all-state guard Grace Cave’s driving layup with 5 seconds left provided the winning points for the Indians (24-5). Cave, an Omaha recruit, finished with 16 points, five rebounds and five assists. Kaci Pierce, who scored eight points in the final 2:17 including a go-ahead basket with 12 seconds left, led Pleasanton (27-2) with 15 points.

Worth noting: Weeping Water had lost in the first round of the previous two state tournaments, but the Indians avenged both of those losses in the semifinals (Hartington Cedar Catholic) and finals.

Check back later for more photos and updates to this story

Download PDF Box: Weeping Water 40, Pleasanton 39
