Class D-1 girls: Weeping Water captures first state title with late layup from Cave

A recap of Saturday's Class D-1 state championship game.

What happened: Weeping Water won the first girls state basketball tournament championship in school history with a 40-39 win over 2020 champion Pleasanton.

How it happened: Senior all-state guard Grace Cave’s driving layup with 5 seconds left provided the winning points for the Indians (24-5). Cave, an Omaha recruit, finished with 16 points, five rebounds and five assists. Kaci Pierce, who scored eight points in the final 2:17 including a go-ahead basket with 12 seconds left, led Pleasanton (27-2) with 15 points.

Worth noting: Weeping Water had lost in the first round of the previous two state tournaments, but the Indians avenged both of those losses in the semifinals (Hartington Cedar Catholic) and finals.

