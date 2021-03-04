Class D-1 girls: Grace Cave flashes next-level talent as an all-around player in Weeping Water's OT win

Grace Cave can score, as the senior all-state guard’s 24 points Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena demonstrated.
But it was the 5-foot-9 Nebraska-Omaha signee’s seven assists and key steal that got No. 3 Weeping Water over the top in a 51-50 win in overtime against No. 4 Hartington Cedar Catholic in the Class D-1 girls state basketball semifinals.
“We know passing is probably her best strength,” said Weeping Water coach Joel Haveman, whose team avenged a first-round loss in last year’s state tournament to the Trojans. In the first girls state basketball final in school history, the Indians (23-5) will now play the school that eliminated them in the first round in the 2019 tournament, top-ranked and defending state champion Pleasanton, in a 9 a.m. title game Saturday.
“She scores it because that’s something that she does well also, but her vision is unmatched,” Haveman added. “She scores it well enough to get a lot of attention, and then that opens up her teammates.”
Cave’s last assist — a pass to a cutting Reba Wilson (10 points) for a layup — accounted for the first points of overtime with 2:31 left. A free throw by freshman Karley Ridge put Weeping Water in front to stay 48-47 with 58.2 seconds remaining. The Indians got an offensive rebound off the missed second charity shot, which led to Cave hitting 1 of 2 foul shots with 29.5 seconds remaining to make it a two-point game.
Hartington Cedar Catholic (19-8) called a timeout with 10.5 seconds left to set up a last-second shot. Cave, however, stole the inbounds pass, was fouled and sank both free throws for a 51-47 margin with 7.1 seconds left.
That was enough to absorb a three-pointer by Brynn Wortmann that produced the final score with 0.5 seconds left.
“We run one of the same inbounds plays as they do, so I knew it was going to be a lob pass, so I go tip it and we’re going the other way,” Cave said. “I knew what they were going to run. I just had to make sure I didn’t foul.”
A five-point possession — a steal and layup by Ridge and a three-pointer from Jamison Twomey after Ridge missed the free throw for a three-point play and chased down her own rebound — gave Weeping Water a 41-36 lead with 5:16 left.
“We always tell our kids if you didn’t take the shot, go get yourself a shot, and they’ve taken that to heart,” Haveman said. “Extending those two possessions were huge for us.”
The lead got as high as six before the Trojans closed on an 8-2 run with a steal and layup by Wortmann tying the game at 45 with 1:20 left. Cave drove to the basket against three defenders in the final seconds of regulation, but her shot was blocked by Laney Kathol.
Brooklyn Kuehn, a 5-10 senior, paced HCC with 17 points while Kathol and Wortmann added 15 each.
Many of the seniors for both Pleasanton and Weeping Water were on the floor two years ago when the Bulldogs prevailed 62-54. But Cave said revenge wasn’t a motivator Thursday, and it won’t be Saturday, either.
“I’ve been playing with these girls forever, we love each other to death and we want to win it for each other, the coaches, the school and the community,” Cave said. “I’m happy with where we’re at right now, but the only satisfaction will be if we cut the nets down on Saturday.”
Pleasanton 61, Archbishop Bergan 52: The Bulldogs (27-1) used a 29-3 run over an eight-minute span from late in the second quarter to late in the third to turn a three-point deficit into a 44-21 lead with 36 seconds left in the period.
“At halftime, Coach talked about us being better and stronger than they were coming out of the locker room,” said 6-foot senior Katy Lindner, who had 12 of her 17 points during the game-changing span. “We’ve struggled all year coming out of halftime scoring in transition, but I think we did a great job of that today.”
Bergan (16-10), which lost to Pleasanton in last year’s title game, got as close as five points, 57-52, with 1:18 left on a layup by Adisyn Mendlik as the Bulldogs hit just 13 of 25 free throws in the final period. Kaitlyn Mlnarik had nine of Bergan’s team-high 20 points in the fourth quarter.
“We got kind of complacent, Bergan’s a good team and you can’t sleep on anyone,” Pleasanton coach Jordan Arensdorf said, explaining the fourth quarter struggles. “You’ve got to be ready to play four quarters.”
Senior Kaci Pierce, however, hit four straight free throws in the final 54 seconds to ice the game. Pierce led Pleasanton with 18 points.