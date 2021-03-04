Class D-1 girls: Grace Cave flashes next-level talent as an all-around player in Weeping Water's OT win

Many of the seniors for both Pleasanton and Weeping Water were on the floor two years ago when the Bulldogs prevailed 62-54. But Cave said revenge wasn’t a motivator Thursday, and it won’t be Saturday, either.

“I’ve been playing with these girls forever, we love each other to death and we want to win it for each other, the coaches, the school and the community,” Cave said. “I’m happy with where we’re at right now, but the only satisfaction will be if we cut the nets down on Saturday.”

Pleasanton 61, Archbishop Bergan 52: The Bulldogs (27-1) used a 29-3 run over an eight-minute span from late in the second quarter to late in the third to turn a three-point deficit into a 44-21 lead with 36 seconds left in the period.

“At halftime, Coach talked about us being better and stronger than they were coming out of the locker room,” said 6-foot senior Katy Lindner, who had 12 of her 17 points during the game-changing span. “We’ve struggled all year coming out of halftime scoring in transition, but I think we did a great job of that today.”