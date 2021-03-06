Class D-1 girls: Cave betters her driveway dream with game-winning layup to lift Weeping Water to first crown

"I didn’t know how much time was left, so when Karley (Ridge) inbounded it, I just went no brakes, all gas," Cave said. "I had a teammate in the corner in the last couple of seconds, I was going to pass it, and then I saw the girl kind of shade over towards the corner. I kept it and rolled it off my fingertips. Thank God it went in."

Weeping Water coach Joel Haveman thought about calling a timeout after Pierce’s basket until, "I saw Grace on the run," he said.

"That’s who we would’ve went to anyway, so once you have a full head of steam, there’s nowhere else to go," he added. "I had a feeling she was going to keep it, and I’m glad she did. She knows that’s in her game and she makes contested layups all the time."

The Indians got production from their only bench player to get in Saturday, 5-5 junior Brooklyn Rathe, who had nine points on 3-of-3 shooting from the field, and 3-of-3 at the free-throw line. She had scored just 16 points the entire season coming into the state finals.

"In practice, we saw her progress through the season, so we knew she could do that," Haveman said. "Grace put her in positions where she could just catch and score."