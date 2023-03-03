Centura was in a halftime hole Friday morning at the Devaney Sports Center.

Trailing 34-27 to Cedar Catholic, the Centurions had just committed 15 team fouls in 16 minutes.

Their adjustment at halftime? Get the ball to Sydney Davis in the post.

After a Taya Christensen three-pointer to cut the deficit to four points, Centura found Davis on three straight trips down the floor. She scored eight points in that stretch to give Centura a 37-36 lead.

At the end of the period, Centura held a 40-36 lead, and they just kept attacking.

And when Cedar Catholic’s star player, Makenna Noecker, fouled out of the game with 6:48 left in the fourth quarter, it took the wind out of Cedar Catholic’s sails as Centura blew out the Trojans down the stretch.

Hastings SC 38, Ravenna 31: In a matchup between state tournament newcomers and the veterans, the latter won.

After a back-and-forth first half, Ravenna held a 17-13 halftime lead over Hastings St. Cecilia after the Bluejays’ Kennedy Hurt got a steal and a fastbreak layup before the buzzer.

Ravenna came out of halftime and hit back-to-back three-pointers to go up 23-13. However, St. Cecilia roared back, going 7-of-10 from the free-throw line in the final minute to win and advance to Saturday morning's championship game.

Avery Kissinger led St. Cecilia with 18 points.

