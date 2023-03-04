Centura rallied from a 15-point first half deficit to beat Hastings St. Cecilia 44-38 and win the school's first state title Saturday morning in the Class D-1 girls state championship at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Sydney Davis, battling foul trouble most of the game, led the Centurions (26-3) with 20 points, 11 rebounds, four blocked shots and two assists.

Centura, playing in its first state final since former Husker Johansen was running the point in 2000 and 2001, fell behind 9-3 in the game's opening minutes.

A disastrous start to the second quarter saw the Centurions miss their first eight free throws, two starters pick up two fouls each, and Hastings St. Cecilia expand its lead to 30-15 with 2:50 left in the period.

Then came the rally.

Centura scored the last 12 points of the second quarter to get back in the game. The Centurions went in front for the first time on Lakota Chelewski's only basket of the game midway through the third period.

St. Cecilia tied the game at 38 with 3:23 left, but wouldn't score again. The Hawkettes missed 14 of their final 16 field goal attempts, including 11 in a row as Centura came back.

After starting 0-for-8 at the free throw line, Centura made 17 of its final 19 attempts.

