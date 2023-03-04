In the rich history of Centura girls basketball, there has been just one piece missing.

The Centurions took care of that Saturday, and did it in a memorable fashion.

Centura rallied from a 15-point first-half deficit to beat Hastings St. Cecilia 44-38 and win the school's first state title Saturday morning in the Class D-1 girls state championship at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

It is the school's second-ever girls team title in any sport, and just the fifth team state championship for the school overall, boys or girls. The school last won a team state championship in C-1 volleyball in 1988.

"This is a fairly storied girls basketball program. I tell people all the time — if you’re a thousand-point scorer as a girl at Centura, you don’t even crack the top 10," Centurions coach Laethion Brown said. "This is a program that was built — Coach (Kathy) Mettenbrink did a phenomenal job, and she ran a gauntlet for a long time. So I guess we owe it to her to get something done like this.

"It's just kind of is a capstone on top of what the program already was. And we want to keep continuing to grow into that."

Mettenbrink, the Nebraska High School Hall of Famer who coached Centura for 34 of the program's first 40 years, took the Centurions to a pair of title games, the last coming in 2001 when former Husker Jina Johansen was running the point.

But Centura could never get over the hump in 11 previous trips to state. Now under the 25-year-old Brown, who graduated from Deshler High School the same year Mettenbrink retired, in 2015, there is a new expectation.

"It shows that we created a legacy for ourselves and for the program," said standout senior Sydney Davis. "To know that we got here is incredible. There's no words to explain how awesome this is."

Davis, battling foul trouble most of the game, led the Centurions (26-3) with 20 points, 11 rebounds, four blocked shots and two assists.

Centura fell behind 9-3 in the game's opening minutes, and a disastrous start to the second quarter saw the Centurions miss their first eight free throws, three starters pick up two fouls each, and Hastings St. Cecilia expand its lead to 30-15 with 2:50 left in the period.

Then came the rally.

"We’ve been in these situations before. The first couple game we had (in Lincoln) we’ve been down, and we’ve always had a ‘we can always overcome’ mentality, said junior guard Kya Wooden. "So we knew that we could come back, and our chemistry is great together. So we worked together to beat that slump."

Centura scored the last 12 points of the second quarter to get back in the game as St. Cecilia began dealing with its own foul trouble when juniors Ryann Sabatka and Tatum Krikac went to the bench with two fouls each.

"I think it was pretty obvious, when you take two of your veteran starters off the floor because of fouls, that's kind of where things started getting interesting," St. Cecilia coach Greg Berndt said. "Ryann and Tate to a lot defensively, and (they have) that veteran leadership."

The Centurions went in front for the first time on Lakota Chelewski's only basket of the game midway through the third period, and never gave up the lead again.

St. Cecilia (19-8), in its fifth straight title game but first in D-1, tied the game at 38 with 3:23 left, but wouldn't score again. The Hawkettes missed 14 of their final 16 field goal attempts, including 11 in a row as Centura came back.

Sabatka and freshman Avery Kissinger each scored 10 points to pace the Hawkettes.

After starting 0-for-8 at the free throw line, Centura made 17 of its final 19 attempts and went 9-for-10 in the second half.

"We don’t want this to be a one and done, and you go back to sub-average again," Brown said. "That’s an expectation for female athletics at Centura. We want to keep pushing towards excellence."

Photos: Sights from Championship Saturday at girls state hoops