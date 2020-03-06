Class D-2 girls: Wynot stifles Falls City SH, will defend title against top-ranked Humphrey SF

It was déjà vu for No. 4 Falls City Sacred Heart on Friday in a Class D-2 girls state basketball semifinal game against No. 2 Wynot — and it wasn’t the good kind.
In a rematch of last year’s state championship, a similar result occurred as the relentless full-court defense of Wynot held the Irish to 5-for-31 from the field and forced 16 turnovers en route to a 37-27 win at the Devaney Sports Center.
Early on, however, it seemed as though Sacred Heart was going to run away as it quickly built a 10-0 lead in the first quarter.
“I give them (Sacred Heart) credit. They were on cue,” said Wynot head coach Steve Wieseler. “They got up 10, but then one of our girls came off the bench, Kendra Pinkelman, hits a three-pointer and gives us a little bit of hope.”
That hope started to build when Sacred Heart leading scorer Erison Vonderschmidt went to the bench with two fouls. Wynot’s offense got going on a 10-3 run to make the halftime score 13-10.
The Blue Devils found their offensive groove in the third quarter, outscoring the Irish 16-5 to take a 26-18 lead going into the fourth quarter.
But this game was about defense for Wynot, and that certainly showed in the final two quarters as it held Sacred Heart to only two field goals and 17 points after the Irish scored 10 in the first quarter.
“It’s the way the game went,” said Wieseler. “We had a nice run in the third quarter and lost a little bit of aggressiveness on offense. Then the fourth quarter we were just standing around holding the ball to try and get to the free-throw line.”
Karley and Katelyn Heimes were the leaders, pacing the Blue Devils with 10 points apiece, while Kaelee Planer scored eight points — five in the fourth quarter. Vonderschmidt came alive for the Irish after a quiet game on Thursday with 12 points.
The Blue Devils will face Humphrey St. Francis in Saturday's championship at 4:30 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Humphrey St. Francis 68, Mullen 38: Allison Weidner didn't need much help Friday, but she certainly didn't mind it.
The Nebraska commit scored a game-high 39 points to lead No. 1 Humphrey St. Francis over No. 5 Mullen in a Class D-2 state tournament semifinal at Devaney. Alissa Kosch scored 11 and Kaylee Stricklin chipped in 11 for the Flyers.
Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Wynot, 3.6
