Class D-2 girls: Wynot stifles Falls City SH, will defend title against top-ranked Humphrey SF

It was déjà vu for No. 4 Falls City Sacred Heart on Friday in a Class D-2 girls state basketball semifinal game against No. 2 Wynot — and it wasn’t the good kind.

In a rematch of last year’s state championship, a similar result occurred as the relentless full-court defense of Wynot held the Irish to 5-for-31 from the field and forced 16 turnovers en route to a 37-27 win at the Devaney Sports Center.

Early on, however, it seemed as though Sacred Heart was going to run away as it quickly built a 10-0 lead in the first quarter.

“I give them (Sacred Heart) credit. They were on cue,” said Wynot head coach Steve Wieseler. “They got up 10, but then one of our girls came off the bench, Kendra Pinkelman, hits a three-pointer and gives us a little bit of hope.”

That hope started to build when Sacred Heart leading scorer Erison Vonderschmidt went to the bench with two fouls. Wynot’s offense got going on a 10-3 run to make the halftime score 13-10.

The Blue Devils found their offensive groove in the third quarter, outscoring the Irish 16-5 to take a 26-18 lead going into the fourth quarter.

