Class D-2 girls: Wynot stifles Falls City SH to advance to state final

It was déjà vu for Falls City Sacred Heart on Friday at the Devaney Sports Center — and it wasn't the good kind.
In a rematch of last year's Class D-2 state championship game between Sacred Heart and defending champion Wynot, the Blue Devils used their relentless full-court defense to defeat the Irish 37-27 and punch their ticket to Saturday's 4:30 p.m. final.
After giving up 10 points in the first quarter, Wynot held Sacred Heart to 17 points the rest of the way. Katelyn and Karley Heimes each had 10 points to lead Wynot.
