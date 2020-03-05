You are the owner of this article.
Class D-2 girls roundup: Sacred Heart too much for Wolves in opening round
Class D-2 girls roundup: Sacred Heart too much for Wolves in opening round

Led by a ferocious defense and steady post presence, No. 4 Falls City Sacred Heart stormed their way to a 53-27 victory over No. 7 Loomis Thursday in the Class D-2 first round at Lincoln North Star.

From the start the Irish showed why they are the No. 1 seed with speed and athleticism that the Wolves had no chance at matching.

With a game-high 13 points from Rachel Magdanz, Sacred Heart simply overpowered the Wolves to punch their ticket to Friday's semifinals at the Devaney Sports Center.

