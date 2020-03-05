Class D-2 girls roundup: Sacred Heart too much for Wolves in opening round

Led by a ferocious defense and steady post presence, No. 4 Falls City Sacred Heart stormed their way to a 53-27 victory over No. 7 Loomis Thursday in the Class D-2 first round at Lincoln North Star.

From the start the Irish showed why they are the No. 1 seed with speed and athleticism that the Wolves had no chance at matching.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With a game-high 13 points from Rachel Magdanz, Sacred Heart simply overpowered the Wolves to punch their ticket to Friday's semifinals at the Devaney Sports Center.

Check back later for updates to this story

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0