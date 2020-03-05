Class D-1 girls roundup: Hochstein, Wortmann leads Hartington CC to upset of No. 3 Weeping Water

Abby Hochstein scored 13 points and teammate Brynn Wortmann added 12 to lead Hartington Cedar Catholic to a 54-49 win over No. 3 Weeping Water in the first round of the Class D-1 girls state basketball tournament at Lincoln Southwest High School Thursday morning.
You have free articles remaining.
HCC (11-13) advances to a 9 a.m. semifinal Friday at the Devaney Sports Center. Grace Cave’s 26 points paced Weeping Water (25-2).
Check back later for updates to this story
The girls state basketball tournament has arrived. Here's your one-stop resource for navigating the brackets through Saturday.