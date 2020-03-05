Class D-2 girls roundup: Falls City Sacred Heart too much for Wolves in opening round

It might be a cliché, but the saying "Defense wins championships” was certainly the theme for No. 4 Falls City Sacred Heart on Thursday as it blew past No. 7 Loomis 53-27 in a Class D-2 game at the girls state basketball tournament at Lincoln North Star.

Even without second-leading scorer Alexis Billeter (torn ACL suffered in the district final), Loomis could not figure out how to score on a Sacred Heart defense that had 12 steals and held the Wolves to 8-for-29 shooting.

“That’s who we are,” Sacred Heart coach Luke Santo said. “We always play great defense and we know we’re going to be in every game because of that defense, but I just wish we could score it easier at times.”

Those struggles for the Irish occurred mostly in the first and third quarters, when Sacred Heart found it difficult to finish around the rim. However, once the offense got going, it didn’t let up. Rachel Magdanz was the leader for the Irish with a team-high 13 points with Danielle Bippes netting 12 points.

Darla Thorell and Georgia Crandall each scored 10 points for Loomis.