Class D-2 girls roundup: Falls City Sacred Heart too much for Wolves in opening round

It might be a cliché, but the saying "Defense wins championships” was certainly the theme for No. 4 Falls City Sacred Heart on Thursday as it blew past No. 7 Loomis 53-27 in a Class D-2 game at the girls state basketball tournament at Lincoln North Star.
Even without second-leading scorer Alexis Billeter (torn ACL suffered in the district final), Loomis could not figure out how to score on a Sacred Heart defense that had 12 steals and held the Wolves to 8-for-29 shooting.
“That’s who we are,” Sacred Heart coach Luke Santo said. “We always play great defense and we know we’re going to be in every game because of that defense, but I just wish we could score it easier at times.”
The girls state basketball tournament has arrived. Here's your one-stop resource for navigating the brackets through Saturday.
Those struggles for the Irish occurred mostly in the first and third quarters, when Sacred Heart found it difficult to finish around the rim. However, once the offense got going, it didn’t let up. Rachel Magdanz was the leader for the Irish with a team-high 13 points with Danielle Bippes netting 12 points.
You have free articles remaining.
Darla Thorell and Georgia Crandall each scored 10 points for Loomis.
Wynot 48, Lawrence-Nelson 39: The need for speed was showcased at Lincoln North Star for the D-2 first-round game between No. 2 Wynot and No. 3 Lawrence-Nelson. With both teams running a fast-paced offense as well as a full-court defense, the game went fast — maybe too fast.
With a combined 27-for-97 shooting between the two teams, offensive highlights were held to a minimum as the 2-3 zone from Lawrence-Nelson stumped the Wynot offense while the Raiders held the Blue Devils in check with an aggressive man-to-man. Shooting figures were ugly at halftime, including 0-for-16 from three-point range for Wynot.
When the second half rolled around, everything changed as the defending champion Blue Devils finally hit some threes to build a cushion.
“Katelyn Heimes came in and hit some threes to begin the half and she helped us get rid of that fear factor,” said Wynot coach Steve Wieseler. “That definitely helped us because you could tell they (Lawrence-Nelson) weren’t going away.”
It was also a coming-out party for sophomore forward Karley Heimes, who broke out for a game-high 19 points including eight points in the fourth quarter. Katelyn Heimes also chipped in 11 points. Allison Miller led Lawrence-Nelson with 14 points.
Check back later for updates to this story