Class D-1 girls: Pleasanton uses balanced attack to win state title, finish as state's lone unbeaten team

"We’re well-rounded and I think that makes us tough to scout,” added Arensdorf, whose squad finishes as the lone undefeated team in the state this season.

Archbishop Bergan (16-10) led 22-20 at halftime after a three-point play by Allie DeGroff with just under a minute left in the second quarter. Another basket by the 5-foot-10 senior to open the third period gave the Knights a four-point lead. DeGroff finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

But that’s when the 5-7 Siegel started warming up. Siegel’s first three stopped Bergan’s run, her next one put Pleasanton in front to stay, 30-28, with under a minute left in the third period.

Those were Siegel’s first field goals of the entire tournament.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“I had some open shots the first couple games I couldn’t hit,” said Siegel, whose third three-pointer gave Pleasanton a six-point lead midway through the fourth quarter (38-32). “I knew I needed to step up this game and take care of it.”

Lindner was 0-of-10 from three-point territory for her career going into the state finals so the Knights sagged off her when she was on the perimeter.