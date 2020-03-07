You are the owner of this article.
Class D-1 girls: Pleasanton caps unbeaten season with first state title
Class D-1 girls: Pleasanton caps unbeaten season with first state title

Archbishop Bergan vs. Pleasanton, 3.7

Archbishop Bergan's Allie DeGroff (right) tries to block a pass from Pleasanton's Cadee Nichols (11) during a Class D-1 girls state tournament final game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 EMILY HANEY, Journal Star

The Pleasanton girls capped a perfect season with their first state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The top-ranked Bulldogs got 14 points from junior Katelyn Linder and 14 from junior Natalie Siegel en route to a 47-38 win against No. 5 Archbishop Bergan in the Class D-1 state championship game.

Pleasanton is the only team in the entire state to go unbeaten this season.

Bergan pulled to within 33-32 with 6 minutes, 1 second remaining before the Bulldogs (28-0) scored the next seven points over a 3-minute stretch. It included a three-pointer from Siegel.

Bergan (16-10) was seeking its second straight championship.

Check back later for photos and updates to this story

 

Sports reporter

Ron Powell is a longtime prep writer for the Journal Star. He covers high school football, boys basketball and track as well as state college football and Husker and professional tennis.

