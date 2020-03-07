Class D-1 girls: Pleasanton caps unbeaten season with first state title

The Pleasanton girls capped a perfect season with their first state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The top-ranked Bulldogs got 14 points from junior Katelyn Linder and 14 from junior Natalie Siegel en route to a 47-38 win against No. 5 Archbishop Bergan in the Class D-1 state championship game.

Pleasanton is the only team in the entire state to go unbeaten this season.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bergan pulled to within 33-32 with 6 minutes, 1 second remaining before the Bulldogs (28-0) scored the next seven points over a 3-minute stretch. It included a three-pointer from Siegel.

Bergan (16-10) was seeking its second straight championship.

Check back later for photos and updates to this story

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0