Class D-1 girls: Pleasanton caps unbeaten season with first state title

The Pleasanton girls capped a perfect season with their first state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The top-ranked Bulldogs got 14 points from junior Katelyn Linder and 14 from junior Natalie Siegel en route to a 47-38 win against No. 5 Archbishop Bergan in the Class D-1 state championship game.
Pleasanton is the only team in the entire state to go unbeaten this season.
Bergan pulled to within 33-32 with 6 minutes, 1 second remaining before the Bulldogs (28-0) scored the next seven points over a 3-minute stretch. It included a three-pointer from Siegel.
Bergan (16-10) was seeking its second straight championship.
