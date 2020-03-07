Class D-2 girls: No. 2 Wynot repeats as state champ with win over No. 1 St. Francis

“We had a defensive game plan in place but we didn’t really execute it early in the game,” Wieseler said. “Then we got a good feel of her (Weidner's) speed, so then we settled in and figured it out.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The second quarter turned out to be a little more of what Wynot was used to — defensive. With a combined 7-for-24 shooting in the quarter, the game seemed to even out as Weidner was held to only four points and the two teams were tied at 26 at halftime.

Whatever offensive struggles the Blue Devils had in the first half were vastly improved in the third quarter as forward Karley Heimes continued her break-out weekend, scoring seven of her 12 points in the third quarter.

St. Francis tied it at 46 with a few minutes remaining. But the Flyers went 2-for-8 on three-pointers in the fourth quarter, with four of those misses in the final few minutes.

Soon after, a 12-3 run by the Blue Devils shut the door on St. Francis and locked up another state title for Wynot.

“I would say we've been put in a lot of those pressure situations like that over the past years,” said Wynot guard Shaelee Planer. “If you look at our state tournament last year and even some games that we played this season, we’ve won those situations before and we know we have to keep our composure.”