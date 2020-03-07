Class D-2 girls: No. 2 Wynot repeats as state champ with win over No. 1 St. Francis

Second-ranked Wynot claimed its eighth state title in school history and second in a row by defeating No. 1 Humphrey St. Francis 59-51 Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Wynot’s title continued its trend of dominance in Class D-2, with Saturday’s title their seventh in the past 10 years while making this the Blue Devils' 10th championship appearance in the past 11 seasons.
What makes this one special for the Blue Devils is how they won it. On paper, Wynot was outmatched almost all the way with speed and athleticism seemingly in the opposition's favor. But the system won out as the full-court pressure installed by coach Steve Wieseler stumped offenses all weekend, including the Flyers, who were led by Nebraska commit Allison Weidner.
“Well, the first year I coached we won three games,” Weiseler said. “So I tried to implement this full-court press. So, from day one I always wanted to be the full-court team and our defense has evolved over the years.”
It took a little time for Wynot’s full-court press to get going. The Blue Devils quickly fell behind the Flyers as Weidner used her dribble-and-drive to go up 6-0. Then the momentum started to change when Weidner picked up her second foul, sending her to the bench. Wynot picked it up from there, causing Flyer turnovers while getting five important bench points from Edyn Sudbeck to put the Blue Devils up 17-14 after the first quarter.
“We had a defensive game plan in place but we didn’t really execute it early in the game,” Wieseler said. “Then we got a good feel of her (Weidner's) speed, so then we settled in and figured it out.”
The second quarter turned out to be a little more of what Wynot was used to — defensive. With a combined 7-for-24 shooting in the quarter, the game seemed to even out as Weidner was held to only four points and the two teams were tied at 26 at halftime.
Whatever offensive struggles the Blue Devils had in the first half were vastly improved in the third quarter as forward Karley Heimes continued her break-out weekend, scoring seven of her 12 points in the third quarter.
St. Francis tied it at 46 with a few minutes remaining. But the Flyers went 2-for-8 on three-pointers in the fourth quarter, with four of those misses in the final few minutes.
Soon after, a 12-3 run by the Blue Devils shut the door on St. Francis and locked up another state title for Wynot.
“I would say we've been put in a lot of those pressure situations like that over the past years,” said Wynot guard Shaelee Planer. “If you look at our state tournament last year and even some games that we played this season, we’ve won those situations before and we know we have to keep our composure.”
Weidner finished with 24 points for St. Francis. Planer led the way for the Blue Devils with 14 points, Katelyn Heine added 10 points and Heimes 12 off the bench.