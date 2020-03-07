Class D-2 girls: No. 2 Wynot avenges earlier loss to St. Francis, wins back-to-back titles

The Wynot players celebrate their win over Humphrey St. Francis after the Class D-2 girls state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Humphrey St. Francis' Allison Weidner (2) dribbles through the double-team of Wynot's Shaelee Planer (left) and Katelyn Heimes (13) in the first half during the Class D-2 girls state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Stop us if you've heard this before, but the Wynot girls are state champions.
The No. 2 Blue Devils captured their second straight Class D-2 state championship, and eighth overall, with a 59-51 win against top-ranked Humphrey St. Francis on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
All eight state titles have come since 2005.
Senior Shaelee Planer scored 14 points and sophomore Karley Heimes added 12 to lead the Blue Devils (25-4), who avenged a holiday tournament loss to the Flyers (25-3).
Junior and Nebraska recruit Allison Weidner score 24 points to lead St. Francis, which was playing in its second state final in three years.
Check back later for more photos and updates to this story
Humphrey St. Francis' Alissa Kosch dives for a ball heading out of bounds in the first half against Wynot during the Class D-2 girls state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Humphrey St. Francis' Alissa Kosch (34) dives for a ball heading out of bounds in the first half against Wynot during the Class D-2 girls state tournament championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Humphrey St. Francis' Allison Weidner (2) dribbles through the double-team of Wynot's Shaelee Planer (left) and Katelyn Heimes (13) in the first half during the Class D-2 girls state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Humphrey St. Francis' Allison Weidner (2) drives through the double-team of Wynot's Katelyn Heimes (13) and Kendra Pinkelman (35) in the first half during the Class D-2 girls state tournament championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Humphrey St. Francis' Alissa Kosch dives for a ball heading out of bounds in the first half against Wynot during the Class D-2 girls state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The Wynot players celebrate their win over Humphrey St. Francis after the Class D-2 girls state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Wynot's Michaela Lange (24) celebrates after the Blue Devils defeated Humphrey St. Francis for the Class D-2 girls state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Wynot's Michaela Lange (24) gets a hug from head coach Steve Wieseler after they defeated Humphrey St. Francis for the Class D-2 girls state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Wynot's Shaelee Planer (3) leaps as she runs to the Blue Devils' bench after getting substituted in the closing moments of their win over Humphrey St. Francis during the Class D-2 girls state tournament championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Wynot's Shaelee Planer (3) leaps as she runs to the Blue Devils' bench after getting substituted in the closing moments of their win over Humphrey St. Francis during the Class D-2 girls state tournament championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
