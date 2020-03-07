Class D-2 girls: No. 2 Wynot avenges earlier loss to St. Francis, wins back-to-back titles

Stop us if you've heard this before, but the Wynot girls are state champions.

The No. 2 Blue Devils captured their second straight Class D-2 state championship, and eighth overall, with a 59-51 win against top-ranked Humphrey St. Francis on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

All eight state titles have come since 2005.

Senior Shaelee Planer scored 14 points and sophomore Karley Heimes added 12 to lead the Blue Devils (25-4), who avenged a holiday tournament loss to the Flyers (25-3).

Junior and Nebraska recruit Allison Weidner score 24 points to lead St. Francis, which was playing in its second state final in three years.

