Class D-1 girls: Nichols' big fourth quarter leads Pleasanton past CWC; Baker, DeGroff lift Bergan back into state championship game

Cadee Nichols sprained her ankle in practice Monday, and the 5-foot-3 Pleasanton senior guard is far from full speed on the court.
The injury, however, hasn’t affected her shot. Nichols scored 10 of her 18 points in the fourth quarter in leading top-ranked Pleasanton to a 50-46 come-from-behind win over No. 2 CWC in the Class D-1 girls state basketball tournament semifinals Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
The Bulldogs, the lone undefeated team remaining in the state at 27-0, faces defending state champion Archbishop Bergan in the title game at 9 a.m. Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Pleasanton reached the finals after falling in the state semifinals the last two years.
The girls state basketball tournament has arrived. Here's your one-stop resource for navigating the brackets through Saturday.
Nichols hit a pair of three-pointers to spark an 11-0 Pleasanton run to start the fourth quarter which quicky wiped out a five-point deficit. She then nailed a pair of free throws with 9.1 seconds left to give the Bulldogs more breathing room at 49-46.
Her teammate, Natalie Siegel, blocked a Renegade three-point attempt on the next possession to preserve the lead. Kaci Pierce, who also had 18 points for the Bulldogs, made 1 of 2 free throws with .8 seconds left to produce the final score.
“Cadee is a big-time player,” Pleasanton coach Jordan Arensdorf said. “She’s playing on a bum ankle and you can see that when she’s out there. But she’s fighting through it and hit some big-time shots when we really needed them.”
Behind Taylor Peter’s 22 points, CWC (26-2) led by as many as eight in the third quarter after a 10-0 run to start the third quarter. Nichols said the Bulldogs never lost faith, despite the rough start to the second half.
“Coach told us to stay confident, that it’s a game of runs and that our run was coming,” Nichols said. “Those two three-pointers felt really good, but it was a team effort. It wasn’t just me, it was everybody.”
After going 34-of-46 at the free throw line in the first round against Pender, Pleasanton struggled at the line down the stretch against CWC. The Bulldogs were 3-of-10 at the foul line under the two-minute mark until Nichols netted her pair.
CWC went almost seven minutes without scoring before Peter, a 6-foot senior, went coast-to-coast for a layup to cut the deficit to 45-41. A Peter three-pointer and an offensive rebound and basket from Michelle Koenig got the Renegades as close as 47-46 with 53 seconds remaining.
“We’re a great free throw shoot team, but this is a state semifinal game on the big stage and we were a little nervous,” Arensdorf said. “Every time we went to the line, we had confidence they’d knock them down.”
You have free articles remaining.
Archbishop Bergan 40, Hartington CC 34: The Archbishop Bergan girls basketball team had been there before, but even defending state champions can get caught up in the excitement and nerves of the state tournament.
Bergan’s experience, however, took over in the fourth quarter as the Class D-1 No. 5 Knights broke from a tie game after three periods to claim a 40-34 win over Hartington Cedar Catholic in the state semifinals Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
The Knights overcame an eight-point deficit early in the third quarter to advance to Saturday’s 9 a.m. championship game against against No. 1 Pleasanton at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
“I think we were all kind of a little bit starstruck with the big lights and everything,” said Bergan 5-foot-10 junior guard Lauren Baker, who paced the Knights (16-9) with 18 points. “We just needed to calm down, come together and play as a team.”
After an Abby Hochstein three-point play to open the third quarter gave Hartington CC (11-14) a 24-16 lead, Bergan outscored the Trojans 24-10 the rest of the way.
Baker scored the last five points of the third quarter on a three-pointer and a layup with one second left off an inbounds pass from Kaia McIntyre to tie the game at 25 heading into the final eight minutes.
Bergan took the lead to stay on a basket inside by Allie DeGroff to make it 31-30 with 3:38 remaining, then extended the margin to 35-30 on layups by Baker and Lily Bojanski off assists from Bojanski and DeGroff, respectively.
DeGroff, a 5-10 senior post, scored seven of her 11 points in the fourth quarter. Bergan pulled away by hitting 5 of 6 free throws in the final 45.3 seconds.
“We’ve been in a lot tight games, and as a result of that, our girls just overcame and were able to keep their composure in a really pressure situation,” Bergan coach Nate Pribnow said. “Making plays in big moments was a big thing for our girls today.”
Freshman guard Makenna Noecker’s 15 points paced the Trojans, 10 of which came in the first half when they built a 21-16 lead.
HCC toppled No. 4 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family in the district final and then took out No. 3 Weeping Water in the first round of state, but they couldn’t find that same magic in the second half against Bergan.
“We knew we had to come out ready in the second half, and they got us after halftime,” said Trojan coach Craig Wortmann, whose team takes a 7-1 against D-1 competition this season into their third place game Saturday against CWC. “We just couldn’t get the ball in the bucket in the second half enough to keep them away.
“I know they’re pretty disappointed right now, but I’m extremely proud of them,” Wortmann added. “We’re trying to help them keep their heads up and be ready for tomorrow to play for a third place medal.”