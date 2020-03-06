Class D-1 girls: Nichols' big fourth quarter leads Pleasanton past CWC; Baker, DeGroff lift Bergan back into state championship game

Behind Taylor Peter’s 22 points, CWC (26-2) led by as many as eight in the third quarter after a 10-0 run to start the third quarter. Nichols said the Bulldogs never lost faith, despite the rough start to the second half.

“Coach told us to stay confident, that it’s a game of runs and that our run was coming,” Nichols said. “Those two three-pointers felt really good, but it was a team effort. It wasn’t just me, it was everybody.”

After going 34-of-46 at the free throw line in the first round against Pender, Pleasanton struggled at the line down the stretch against CWC. The Bulldogs were 3-of-10 at the foul line under the two-minute mark until Nichols netted her pair.

CWC went almost seven minutes without scoring before Peter, a 6-foot senior, went coast-to-coast for a layup to cut the deficit to 45-41. A Peter three-pointer and an offensive rebound and basket from Michelle Koenig got the Renegades as close as 47-46 with 53 seconds remaining.

“We’re a great free throw shoot team, but this is a state semifinal game on the big stage and we were a little nervous,” Arensdorf said. “Every time we went to the line, we had confidence they’d knock them down.”

