Class D-1 girls: Nichol's big fourth quarter leads Pleasanton past CWC; Baker, DeGroff lift Bergan back into state championship game

After an Abby Hochstein three-point play to open the third quarter gave Hartington CC (11-14) a 24-16 lead, Bergan outscored the Trojans 24-10 the rest of the way.

Baker scored the last five points of the third quarter on a three-pointer and a layup with one second left off an inbounds pass from Kaia McIntyre to tie the game at 25 heading into the final eight minutes.

Bergan took the lead to stay on a basket inside by Allie DeGroff to make it 31-30 with 3:38 remaining, then extended the margin to 35-30 on layups by Baker and Lily Bojanski off assists from Bojanski and DeGroff, respectively.

DeGroff, a 5-10 senior post, scored seven of her 11 points in the fourth quarter. Bergan pulled away by hitting 5 of 6 free throws in the final 45.3 seconds.

“We’ve been in a lot tight games, and as a result of that, our girls just overcame and were able to keep their composure in a really pressure situation,” Bergan coach Nate Pribnow said. “Making plays in big moments was a big thing for our girls today.”

Freshman guard Makenna Noecker’s 15 points paced the Trojans, 10 of which came in the first half when they built a 21-16 lead.