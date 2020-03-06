Class D-1 girls: Nichol's big fourth quarter leads Pleasanton past CWC; Baker, DeGroff lift Bergan back into state championship game

Cadee Nichols scored 10 of her team-high 18 points in the fourth quarter, including a pair of free throws with 9.1 seconds left to clinch top-ranked Pleasanton’s 50-46 win over No. 2 CWC in the Class D-1 girls state basketball semifinals Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
Pleasanton (27-0) advances to the state finals against defending champion Archbishop Bergan at 9 a.m. Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Archbishop Bergan 40, Hartington CC 34: The Archbishop Bergan girls basketball team had been there before, but even defending state champions can get caught up in the excitement and nerves of the state tournament.
Bergan’s experience, however, took over in the fourth quarter as the Class D-1 No. 5 Knights broke from a tie game after three periods to claim a 40-34 win over Hartington Cedar Catholic in the state semifinals Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
The Knights overcame an eight-point deficit early in the third quarter to advance to Saturday’s 9 a.m. championship game against against No. 1 Pleasanton at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
“I think we were all kind of a little bit starstruck with the big lights and everything,” said Bergan 5-foot-10 junior guard Lauren Baker, who paced the Knights (16-9) with 18 points. “We just needed to calm down, come together and play as a team.”
After an Abby Hochstein three-point play to open the third quarter gave Hartington CC (11-14) a 24-16 lead, Bergan outscored the Trojans 24-10 the rest of the way.
Baker scored the last five points of the third quarter on a three-pointer and a layup with one second left off an inbounds pass from Kaia McIntyre to tie the game at 25 heading into the final eight minutes.
Bergan took the lead to stay on a basket inside by Allie DeGroff to make it 31-30 with 3:38 remaining, then extended the margin to 35-30 on layups by Baker and Lily Bojanski off assists from Bojanski and DeGroff, respectively.
DeGroff, a 5-10 senior post, scored seven of her 11 points in the fourth quarter. Bergan pulled away by hitting 5 of 6 free throws in the final 45.3 seconds.
“We’ve been in a lot tight games, and as a result of that, our girls just overcame and were able to keep their composure in a really pressure situation,” Bergan coach Nate Pribnow said. “Making plays in big moments was a big thing for our girls today.”
Freshman guard Makenna Noecker’s 15 points paced the Trojans, 10 of which came in the first half when they built a 21-16 lead.
HCC toppled No. 4 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family in the district final and then took out No. 3 Weeping Water in the first round of state, but they couldn’t find that same magic in the second half against Bergan.
“We knew we had to come out ready in the second half, and they got us after halftime,” said Trojan coach Craig Wortmann, whose team takes a 7-1 against D-1 competition this season into their third place game Saturday against CWC. “We just couldn’t get the ball in the bucket in the second half enough to keep them away.
“I know they’re pretty disappointed right now, but I’m extremely proud of them,” Wortmann added. “We’re trying to help them keep their heads up and be ready for tomorrow to play for a third place medal.”