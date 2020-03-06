You are the owner of this article.
Class D-1 girls: Baker, DeGroff lift Bergan back into state championship game
Class D-1 girls: Baker, DeGroff lift Bergan back into state championship game

Lauren Baker scored 18 points and teammate Allie DeGroff added 11 to lead defending state champion and No. 5 Archbishop Bergan to a 40-34 win over Hartington Cedar Catholic in the Class D-1 girls state basketball tournament semifinals Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.

Makenna Noecker paced Hartington Cedar Catholic with 15 points.

Check back later for updates to this story

High school girls basketball logo 2014

 

Sports reporter

Ron Powell is a longtime prep writer for the Journal Star. He covers high school football, boys basketball and track as well as state college football and Husker and professional tennis.

