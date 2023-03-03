What Oakland-Craig lacks in size, it makes up for in scrappiness and a desire to succeed.
"Being sharks, that's our deal," Knights coach Joe Anderson said. "We just want to fly around and bite stuff."
Oakland-Craig defeated Crofton 58-39 in a bruiser of a Class C-2 girls state tournament semifinal Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
More than 40 fouls were issued, along with many tie-ups on the floor. Plus, both teams ran full-court pressure, making for a blurry pace at times.
Crofton led 12-11 after the first quarter, but Oakland-Craig started to find the holes in the Warriors' defense. Swift, timely passes helped the Knights crack the code, scoring 19 points in the second to take a 30-22 lead into halftime.
"Our whole thing is go fast, go fast," Oakland-Craig's Sadie Nelson said. "So we are prepared to go fast."
Nelson scored 20 points to pace the Knights. She was emotional after the win, which marked Oakland-Craig's first-ever trip to the state tournament. The Knights have lost in the semifinals three times in the past four seasons.
It's particularly special for Nelson, a senior who is enjoying the ride with her twin sister, Chaney Nelson, who contributed 10 points Friday.
"I can't even explain it. I've lost so many times in the semis," Sadie Nelson said. "This the best thing, to be on this with my sister our senior year."
Oakland-Craig only managed two field goals and six total points in the third quarter, but at the same time, it buckled down defensively, holding Crofton to seven.
So, this time, it's tears of joy for the Knights after a game at the Devaney Sports Center. Sadie Nelson credits defense and team chemistry as the catalysts driving the team this season.
"Our team is so special, so amazing, and our chemistry is always there," she said. "And defense wins games, defense wins championships."
Nate Head is the sports editor of the Journal Star.
