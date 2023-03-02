Crofton entered this year’s Class C-2 state tournament with a new coach, but the Warriors produced familiar results.

Top-ranked Crofton downed No. 9 Cross County 49-27 on Thursday at the Devaney Sports Center to improve to 19-2 all-time in first-round state tournament games.

Only five of those 19 victories were decided by single figures, and the Warriors quickly established that this would be another convincing win in coach Maggie Moon’s state tournament debut.

Crofton’s pressure helped force the Cougars into seven turnovers in the first quarter, which ended with the Warriors up 14-7.

“We knew we were going to have to work together,” said junior Caitlin Guenther, who scored a game-high 20 points. “Since the start of the season, we’ve had confidence in knowing our teamwork was going to win us games. That showed today.”

— Dale Miller, Norfolk Daily News

Photos: Day 1 of the girls state basketball tournament