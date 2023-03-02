It's a three-man weave of Colton Stone, Chris Basnett and Nate Thomas talking girls state basketball tournament. Here's everything you need to know — and then some.
Crofton entered this year’s Class C-2 state tournament with a new coach, but the Warriors produced familiar results.
Top-ranked Crofton downed No. 9 Cross County 49-27 on Thursday at the Devaney Sports Center to improve to 19-2 all-time in first-round state tournament games.
Only five of those 19 victories were decided by single figures, and the Warriors quickly established that this would be another convincing win in coach Maggie Moon’s state tournament debut.
Crofton’s pressure helped force the Cougars into seven turnovers in the first quarter, which ended with the Warriors up 14-7.
“We knew we were going to have to work together,” said junior Caitlin Guenther, who scored a game-high 20 points. “Since the start of the season, we’ve had confidence in knowing our teamwork was going to win us games. That showed today.”
— Dale Miller, Norfolk Daily News
Photos: Day 1 of the girls state basketball tournament
Lincoln High's Kiana Wiley scores a layup in traffic during a Class A state girls basketball tournament first-round game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
The Lincoln High sideline erupts in cheers after a made basket against Millard West during a Class A girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln High's Dyvine Harris (right) scores in the paint over Millard West's Callie Ott (left) and Norah Gessert (center) during a Class A girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard West's Callie Ott tries to block a three-pointer by Lincoln High's Kiana Wiley in the second half of a Class A state girls basketball tournament first-round game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard West's Neleigh Gessert rebounds the ball ahead of Lincoln High's Jailynn Brill in the second half of a Class A state girls basketball tournament first-round game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln High's Jailynn Brill shoots a free throw in the second half of a Class A state girls basketball tournament first-round game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln High head coach Dominique Kelley-Johnson jumps as she reacts to one of her players taking an offensive charge during a Class A state girls basketball tournament first-round game against Millard West on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard West's Neleigh Gessert (right) grabs a rebound over Lincoln High's Kiana Wiley during a Class A girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln High's Kiana Wiley (center) scores in traffic while guarded by Millard West's Neleigh Gessert (left) and Millard West's Callie Ott (first right) during a Class A girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln High's Kiana Wiley, (left) Jailynn Brill (center) and Millard West's Neleigh Gessert battle for possession during a Class A girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln High head coach Dominique Kelley-Johnson jumps as she reacts to one of her players taking an offensive charge during a Class A state girls basketball tournament first-round game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln High head coach Dominique Kelley-Johnson tries to get the crowd involved during a Class A girls state basketball tournament first-round game against Millard West on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln High's Kiana Wiley, (left) Nyawarga Jock (center) and Millard West's Neleigh Gessert battle for possession of the ball in the second half of a Class A girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard West's Maddie Wallor hits Lincoln High's Briauna Robinson in the face while she attempts to score a basket in the second half of a Class A girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln High's Kiana Wiley (left) hugs Nyawarga Jock after their win over Millard West in a Class A girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard West's Maddie Wallor hits Lincoln High's Briauna Robinson in the face while she attempts to score a basket during a Class A girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard West's Neleigh Gessert and Lincoln High's Jailynn Brill vie for a rebound during a Class A girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln High's Jailynn Brill and Millard West's Norah Gessert vie for a loose ball during a Class A girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln High head coach Dominique Kelley-Johnson (right) cheers after a basket is made during a Class A girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard West's Norah Gesser loses control of the ball as it is tipped by Lincoln High's Kiana Wiley in the first half of Wednesday's Class A state girls basketball tournament first-round game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln North Star's Aleviah Anderson (left), Greta Zastrow (11) and Tiana Price (5) cheer on their teammates against Millard North during a Class A girls state tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln North Star's Saliesha Gray dribbles into the paint against Millard North during a Class A girls state tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln North Star's Ani Leu (15) stands in a defensive set against Millard North during a Class A girls state tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Nyla Buller, 5, (left) cheers on Millard North with a handmade sign as Malia Oliver, 8, shakes her pompom in support against Lincoln North Star during a Class A girls state tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Millard North's Brylee Nelsen (33) cheers on Kayla Preston (11) during an offensive set against Lincoln North Star's Kendall Anderson (14) and MiKayla Ray (middle, left) during a Class A girls state tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln North Star's Kendall Anderson (14) is blocked in the paint by Millard North's Mya Sohl (left) during a Class A girls state tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Millard North's Addalyn Rooney attempts an uncontested layup against Lincoln North Star during a Class A girls state tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Millard North's Mya Sohl (32) is fouled by Lincoln North Star's Sarah Gatwech (4) as Kendall Anderson (14) contests during a Class A girls state tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln North Star's Kendall Anderson (14) dribbles past Millard North's Sara Harley during a Class A girls state tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Izaak Heaps (from left), Carter Dougherty, Mason Ford and Kade Seip react after a Lincoln North Star three-pointer to take the lead against Millard North during a Class A girls state tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Millard North's Sara Harley (3) high-fives Avril Smith (14) as Kate Stevens (34) and Ellie McCarville (right) cheers her on against Lincoln North Star during a Class A girls state tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln North Star takes on Millard North during a Class A state girls basketball tournament first-round game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln North Star takes on Millard North during a Class A state girls basketball tournament first-round game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard North's Avril Smith (right) and Kayla Preston (back) fight for a rebound against Lincoln North Star's Aleviah Anderson (left) during a Class A girls state tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln North Star's Saliesha Gray (right top) reaches for a loose ball against Millard North's Avril Smith (left) and Lynn Davis (right) during a Class A girls state tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln Christian's Ashlynn Ailes (left) dribbles the ball against pressure from Bridgeport's Alexis Hill (3) during a Class C-1 girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Bridgeport's Ruthie Loomis-Goltl (23) shoots over Lincoln Christian's Kenadee Ailes during a Class C-1 girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Bridgeport's Mackenzie Liakos (22) makes an errant pass against Lincoln Christian's Mattea Kassebaum (2) during a Class C-1 girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Hayden Rathe scores an acrobatic layup against Millard South during a Class A girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Hayden Rathe scores an acrobatic layup against Millard South in the second half of a Class A girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bridgeport's Alexis Hill (right) dives on the ground for a loose ball against Lincoln Christian's Jessa Hueser during a Class C-1 girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln Christian bench players celebrate a three-point shot by Lauren Swan (23) against Bridgeport during a Class C-1 girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln Christian's Jessa Hueser (1) shoots a layup against Bridgeport's Ruthie Loomis- Goltl (23) during a Class C-1 girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln Christian's Kenadee Ailes (left) celebrates an and-one with Lauren Swan (23) against Bridgeport during a Class C-1 girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Bridgeport's Olivia Loomis-Goltl (0) stretches out for a layup against Lincoln Christian's Kenadee Ailes (right) during a Class C-1 girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Millard South students Isaiah Rasmussen (left) and Drew Devries (right) cheer for their team during a Class A girls state basketball tournament first-round game against Lincoln Southwest on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Kennadi Williams (center) scores a layup while defended by Millard South's Caitlyn Lessig (left) and Cora Olsen during a Class A girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Hair goes flying as Millard South's Khloe Lemon (top left) collides Lincoln Southwest's Emma Dostal (first right) during a Class A girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest head coach Tim Barada smiles after speaking with a game official during a Class A girls state basketball tournament first-round game against Millard South on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Emma Dostal (21) drives to the basket while Millard South's Khloe Lemon (24) and Mya Babbitt try to stop her in the first half of a Class A girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
A trio of Millard South defenders try to block Lincoln Southwest's Kennadi Williams as she scores a layup during a Class A girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest head coach Tim Barada hugs Brinly Christensen as the final seconds of the fourth quarter come to a close in the Hawks' loss to Millard South in a Class A girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bridgeport's Grace Dean (42) reaches for a loose ball while surrounded by Lincoln Christian's Kenadee Ailes (left) and Jessa Hueser (1) during a Class C-1 girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln Christian's Kenadee Ailes (left) is stripped of the ball by Bridgeport's Ruthie Loomis-Goltl during a Class C-1 girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Emma Dostal (center) tries to stop Millard South's Cora Olsen during a Class A girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Kennadi Williams looks for an opening while defended by Millard South's Cora Olsen during a Class A girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Piper Bellamy scores a layup off a pass ahead of Millard South's Mya Babbitt during a Class A girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard South's Haley McClanathan scores under the basket while closely guarded by Lincoln Southwest's Eleanor Griffin during a Class A girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Wahoo's Sammy Leu (22) prepares for a free-throw attempt against Malcolm during a Class C-1 girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Malcolm's Alyssa Fortik (23) jumps in celebration after getting an and-one call against Wahoo
during a Class C-1 girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Wahoo's Sammy Leu (22) dribbles into traffic against Malcolm's Abigail Zegar (21)
during a Class C-1 girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Wahoo's Autumn Iverson (14) rises up for a loose ball against Malcolm
during a Class C-1 girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Malcolm's Emma Brown (25) grabs a rebound against Wahoo's Sarah Kolterman (42) and Autumn Iverson (14)
during a Class C-1 girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Wahoo's Autumn Iverson (14) gives a shout against Malcolm
during a Class C-1 girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Malcolm fans hold up a sign
during a Class C-1 girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Malcolm celebrates after defeating Wahoo
in a Class C-1 girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Malcolm's Alyssa Fortik (23) prepares for a free-throw attempt against Wahoo
during a Class C-1 girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Malcolm's Halle Dolliver (right) shoots a jumper over Wahoo's Ava Lausterer
during a Class C-1 girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Wahoo's Ella Lacey (left) and Sidney Smart (right) closely guard Malcolm's Alyssa Fortik (middle)
during a Class C-1 girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Nate Head is the sports editor of the Journal Star. On Twitter @NateHead_LJS.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!