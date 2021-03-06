Class C-2 girls: Crofton cranks up the defense to rally past Ponca for C-2 title

It may have taken longer than usual, but Crofton’s stingy, pressure defense came alive just in time to help the Warriors capture their ninth state title.

Trailing 38-34 entering the final eight minutes, the Class C-2 top-ranked Warriors ratcheted up the full-court pressure, holding No. 8 Ponca to just one field goal in the quarter as they rallied for a 46-42 win in the state championship Saturday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Crofton earned its ninth state title since 2005, all under current head coach Aaron Losing.

“It took us a while tonight,” Losing said of his team kicking into high gear. “But when we needed it in the fourth quarter, we were able to pull out some plays and get it done.”

Ponca’s only bucket of the final quarter came on Gracen Evans' jumper at the 3:49 mark, giving the Indians a 40-37 lead. However, the Warriors closed the game on a 9-2 run. Junior guard Alexis Folkers put Crofton on top for good at 41-40 with a steal and layup with 2:50 left. Folkers and Jayden Jordan led the Warriors with 11 points each.

“I knew we had some momentum and I just tried to cheat and get the steal at that point,” Folkers said.