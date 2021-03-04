Class C-2 girls: After complete performance vs. Bridgeport, Crofton seeks to send seniors out like others before them

When the Crofton girls basketball team missed the state tournament three seasons ago for the first time since 2004, if fueled the three seniors who were freshmen on that team.

When the Warriors lost to Hastings St. Cecilia in the 2019 state final, it motivated them even more. And when they lost to the Hawkettes in the semifinals a year ago … well, it only heightened their determination.

Crofton, which has won eight Class C-1 or C-2 crowns, has had only one senior class go without winning a state title in their prep careers since 2004. And, no, coach Aaron Losing doesn’t have to remind his team of that.

"You can see they know," Losing said after his top-ranked team rolled to a 66-48 win against Bridgeport in Thursday’s C-2 state semifinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena. "They feed off of each other and they push each other just as much as I push them."

Ella Wragge is only a junior, but even she is determined to get the Warriors back to the top in Class C-2 sooner than later.

"I grew up watching my sister (Quinn) play," Wragge said of the all-stater. "I wanted to be her. It just carries on (and) it’s an expectation for ourselves. We hold ourselves to a pretty high standard."