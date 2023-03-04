Pender defeated Oakland-Craig 45-42 in the Class C-2 girls state basketball championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Maya Dolliver made a pair of free throws to break a tie with 32 seconds left in the game.

Pender led by as many as nine points in the second half, but Oakland-Craig clawed back and led for stretches of the fourth quarter.

It's Pender's first title since 2013.

