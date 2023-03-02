Chaney Nelson wasn’t ready for her high school basketball career to end.

And she played a huge part in Oakland-Craig’s season extending past Thursday’s first round of the Class C-2 state tournament.

The senior guard produced 10 of the 23 field goals made between both teams during the No. 3-ranked Knights’ 36-22 victory over No. 5 Ponca at the Devaney Sports Center.

Seventeen of Nelson’s 23 points came in the first half, where her 6-for-7 shooting staked Oakland-Craig out to a 26-10 lead.

“It’s just that our team creates such an exciting environment that we all want to play good,” Nelson said. “I had a great game, but my teammates weren’t sad about how they were playing because they were all still playing great. But they were all happy for me."

Oakland-Craig coach Scott Guzinski said Nelson set up her success in the first half.

“She got off to a great start,” he said. “When we score, we can press, and when we can press, that’s when she’s in her element running up and down the court. It was nice that she got off to a hot start because in the second half we didn’t shoot well.”

Things changed after halftime. Ponca (23-2) nearly held the Knights scoreless in the third quarter until Nelson drove for a basket with five seconds left.

But the Indians only scored six points themselves in the period to get the lead down to 10.

Crofton 49, Cross County 27: Crofton entered this year’s state tournament with a new coach, but the Warriors produced familiar results.

Top-ranked Crofton downed No. 9 Cross County 49-27 on Thursday to improve to 19-2 all-time in first-round state games.

Only five of those 19 victories were decided by single figures, and the Warriors quickly established that this would be another convincing win in coach Maggie Moon’s state tournament debut.

Crofton’s pressure helped force the Cougars into seven turnovers in the first quarter, which ended with the Warriors up 14-7.

“We knew we were going to have to work together,” said junior Caitlin Guenther, who scored a game-high 20 points. “Since the start of the season, we’ve had confidence in knowing our teamwork was going to win us games. That showed today.”

Pender 56, Clarkson/Leigh 37: Pender senior post Olyvia Nelson led the team in total rebounds while providing tough inside defense this season.

But on Thursday, Nelson made an important splash on offense, too.

She exceeded her season average of 4.1 points per game by scoring five during a key 7-0 run to open that second half. That allowed the second-seeded Pendragons to double their seven-point halftime lead en route to a victory.

Nelson finished with nine points, part of a balanced scoring attack that helped Pender win what turned into a best-of-three series against the Patriots this season.

“That’s a huge bonus,” Pender coach Jason Dolliver said of Nelson’s points. “She’s such a big, strong kid. I love to see her succeed in that moment. That’s what she does – she does things that don’t get seen often.

“When it’s on a big stage like that, I love that she gets to put the ball through the rim because whether she’s scoring or not, she means so much to this team because of her defense and rebounding.”

Nelson said the quick start to the second half was because the Pendragons (25-3) focused on the same things that they’ve done all year.

“Our thing is ‘one more,’ ” she said. “We need one more pass, one more shot. We like to be a third-quarter team, so we wanted to come out strong.”

Guardian Angels CC 67, Southern Valley 46: Guardian Angels Central Catholic defeated Southern Valley 67-46 on Thursday in a first-round Class C-2 game at the girls state basketball tournament.

The 21-4 Bluejays, seeking their seventh state title, advance to play Pender in a 3:15 p.m. semifinal Friday at the Devaney Center.

​The Eagles finish the season 21-4.

Photos: Day 2 of the girls state basketball tournament