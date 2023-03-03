The present for North Bend Central is a fourth straight trip to the Class C-1 state championship game, and one well earned.
And it was the future for Malcolm that nearly denied the Tigers that opportunity.
Behind super freshman Halle Dolliver, Malcolm rallied from a 12-point second-half deficit to get within one late in the fourth quarter, before No. 1-ranked North Bend Central closed it out to hold off the Clippers 48-42 in the Class C-1 state semifinals Friday morning at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
"That game on both sides was just guts. You had two teams there at the end that were giving everything they had. A lot of it wasn’t anything you learned in practice," NBC coach Aaron Sterup said. "They have a lot of winners on that team, we have a lot of winners, and we just survived more than anything else, to be honest."
Kaitlyn Emanuel led NBC (27-1) with 20 points and eight rebounds as the Tigers kept alive their bid for four straight state titles. A win on Saturday would make NBC the first C-1 team to win four straight championships since Battle Creek in 1984-87. The Tigers will take on No. 3 Adams Central in Saturday's 11 a.m. championship game.
"I think it just shows that we really want it. We want to outwork people, and we want to spend the time in the gym, more than other people want to be there," said Lindsey Emanuel, who finished with 16 points and seven rebounds. "People want to be there."
But Friday's win was far from easy, thanks in large part to a memorable performance from Dolliver.
North Bend Central's Lindsey Emanuel (left) makes a shot over Malcolm's Emma Brown during a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The 5-foot-10 freshman scored 15 points in the fourth quarter to drag Malcolm back into the game. Dolliver had 19 of the Clippers' 22 second-half points, and her pull-up three-pointer with 45 seconds left got the Clippers within 43-42.
"I have a feeling she's not quite done yet here, we're hoping," Malcolm coach Andy Klepper said. "She's a special player... We don't really even refer to her as a freshman anymore. She's just played so much basketball.
"It's kind of hard to call her a leader as a freshman, but she really is. She does everything for us."
No. 8-ranked Malcolm (22-6) led throughout the first half before settling for a halftime tie, then North Bend Central outscored the Clippers 16-4 in the third quarter.
It was a 41-32 Tigers advantage with 3:23 left when Dolliver scored 10 straight points to put Malcolm on the edge of a comeback. But the Clippers turned the ball over twice in the final 30 seconds, and the Emanuel sisters combined to go 5-for-6 at the free-throw line to finish it off.
The Clippers played most of the game without starting point guard Alyssa Fortik, who went down with a leg injury three minutes into the game. Fortik entered as Malcolm's second-leading scorer and leader in assists, but spent the final 29 minutes on the bench and was on crutches after the game.
"It was tough," Klepper said. "But we all put on our tough face, and we said next girl up, and we've just got to do it."
Photos: Day 3 of the 2023 girls state basketball tournament
North Bend Central coach Aaron Sterup talks to his players during a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game against Malcolm on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
North Bend Central's Kaitlyn Emanuel (23) makes a shot over Malcolm's Camry Sehi during a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Malcolm players celebrate during a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game against North Bend Central on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
North Bend Central's Lauren Sterup (30) embraces Kathryn Gaughen during a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game against Malcolm on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
North Bend Central's Madison Bishop (left) looks to shoot next to Malcolm's Madison Schultz during a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Malcolm head coach Andy Klepper shouts from the sidelines during a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game against North Bend Central on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Malcolm's Diamond Sedlak (left) and Abigail Zegar (right) compete for a rebound with North Bend Central's Lindsey Emanuel (center left) and Lauren Sterup during a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
North Bend Central players celebrate a score against Malcolm during a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Malcolm's Diamond Sedlak (from left), North Bend Central's Lindsey Emanuel, Cassandra Burbach and Malcolm's Abigail Zegar compete for a rebound during a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
North Bend Central's Lindsey Emanuel (left) makes a shot over Malcolm's Emma Brown during a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Malcolm's Emma Brown (25) attempts a shot as she is defended by North Bend Central's Kaitlyn Emanuel during a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Adams Central's Kadi Kimberly makes the game-winning shot against Bridgeport in overtime of a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Adams Central students celebrate the overtime win against Bridgeport in a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Bridgeport's Olivia Loomis-Goltl (left) competes for a rebound with Adams Central's Lauryn Scott during a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Adams Central's Lauryn Scott (41) and Rachel Goodon (45) attempt to defend Bridgeport's Ella Schluterbusch during a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Bridgeport's Ruthie Loomis-Goltl (right) and Adams Central's Rachel Goodon (left) compete for the ball during a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Adams Central's Rachel Goodon (left) defends against Bridgeport's Grace Dean during a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Adams Central's Kadi Kimberly (left), who scored the game-winning shot against Bridgeport in overtime, embraces teammate Rachel Goodon after a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Adams Central's Gracie Weichman (far right) embraces teammate Megyn Scott as the overtime draws to a close to win a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Adams Central's Rachel Goodon (center left) embraces Kylie Lancaster after defeating Bridgeport in overtime in a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Adams Central's Gracie Weichman (11) celebrates the overtime win next to Bridgeport's Brooklyn Mohrman during a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Adams Central's Kadi Kimberly celebrates her three-point shot against Bridgeport during a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Bridgeport's Ruthie Loomis-Goltl (23) goes for a shot next to Adams Central's Gracie Weichman during a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Bridgeport's Ruthie Loomis-Goltl (23) makes a shot over Adams Central's Rachel Goodon during a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Adams Central's Kylie Lancaster (left) battles Bridgeport's Olivia Loomis-Goltl during a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Centura's Kyra Wooden (1) dribbles past Cedar Catholic's Melayna McGregor during a Class D-1 girls state tournament semifinal Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
Cedar Catholic's Kathlyne Jones (3) shoots a three-pointer Centura during a Class D-1 girls state tournament semifinal Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
Centura's Taya Christensen (right) has the ball knocked away by Cedar Catholic's Melayna McGregor (30) during a Class D-1 girls state tournament semifinal Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
Cedar Catholic's Melayna McGregor (30) shoots a floater over Centura's Katie Hadenfeldt (5) during a Class D-1 girls state tournament semifinal Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
Cedar Catholic's Laney Kathol (15) holds back tears after losing to Centura in a Class D-1 girls state tournament semifinal Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
Cedar Catholic's Kathlyne Jones (3) shoots a three-pointer against Centura's Sydney Davis (14) during a Class D-1 girls state tournament semifinal Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
Cedar Catholic's Melaya McGregor (left) tries to take the ball away from Centura's Kailey Coghlan (right) during a Class D-1 girls state tournament semifinal Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
Cedar Catholic's Lauren Bernecker (left), Samantha Rick (middle) and Kathlyne Jones (3) hold back emotions after losing to Centura in a Class D-1 girls state tournament semifinal Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
Centura fans and head coach Laethion Brown (right) react after a three-point basket against Cedar Catholic during a Class D-1 girls state tournament semifinal Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
Cedar Catholic's Laney Kathol (15) reacts after a foul is called against Centura's Kyra Wooden (right) during a Class D-1 girls state tournament semifinal Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
Centura's Taya Christensen (left) and Paige Crawford (24) react with Kyra Wooden (1) after an offensive foul was called against Cedar Catholic during a Class D-1 girls state tournament semifinal Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
Cedar Catholic head coach Craig Wortmann reacts after a no-call by a referee against Centura during a Class D-1 girls state tournament semifinal Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
Centura's Kailey Coghlan (from left, 0), Sydney Davis (14), Taya Christensen (12) and Kyra Wooden (1) react after a score against Cedar Catholic during a Class D-1 girls state tournament semifinal Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
Centura (left) greets Cedar Catholic before a Class D-1 girls state tournament semifinal Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
Centura head coach Laethion Brown (right) reacts to a no-call by a referee against Cedar Catholic during a Class D-1 girls state tournament semifinal Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
Centura's Kyra Wooden (1) moves the ball out of the grasp of Cedar Catholic's Kathlyne Jones (3) during a Class D-1 girls state tournament semifinal Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
Centura's Taya Christiensen (12) dribbles into contact by Cedar Catholic's Makenna Noecker (left) during a Class D-1 girls state tournament semifinal Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
