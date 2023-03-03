The present for North Bend Central is a fourth straight trip to the Class C-1 state championship game, and one well earned.

And it was the future for Malcolm that nearly denied the Tigers that opportunity.

Behind super freshman Halle Dolliver, Malcolm rallied from a 12-point second-half deficit to get within one late in the fourth quarter, before No. 1-ranked North Bend Central closed it out to hold off the Clippers 48-42 in the Class C-1 state semifinals Friday morning at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

"That game on both sides was just guts. You had two teams there at the end that were giving everything they had. A lot of it wasn’t anything you learned in practice," NBC coach Aaron Sterup said. "They have a lot of winners on that team, we have a lot of winners, and we just survived more than anything else, to be honest."

Kaitlyn Emanuel led NBC (27-1) with 20 points and eight rebounds as the Tigers kept alive their bid for four straight state titles. A win on Saturday would make NBC the first C-1 team to win four straight championships since Battle Creek in 1984-87. The Tigers will take on No. 3 Adams Central in Saturday's 11 a.m. championship game.

"I think it just shows that we really want it. We want to outwork people, and we want to spend the time in the gym, more than other people want to be there," said Lindsey Emanuel, who finished with 16 points and seven rebounds. "People want to be there."

But Friday's win was far from easy, thanks in large part to a memorable performance from Dolliver.

The 5-foot-10 freshman scored 15 points in the fourth quarter to drag Malcolm back into the game. Dolliver had 19 of the Clippers' 22 second-half points, and her pull-up three-pointer with 45 seconds left got the Clippers within 43-42.

"I have a feeling she's not quite done yet here, we're hoping," Malcolm coach Andy Klepper said. "She's a special player... We don't really even refer to her as a freshman anymore. She's just played so much basketball.

"It's kind of hard to call her a leader as a freshman, but she really is. She does everything for us."

No. 8-ranked Malcolm (22-6) led throughout the first half before settling for a halftime tie, then North Bend Central outscored the Clippers 16-4 in the third quarter.

It was a 41-32 Tigers advantage with 3:23 left when Dolliver scored 10 straight points to put Malcolm on the edge of a comeback. But the Clippers turned the ball over twice in the final 30 seconds, and the Emanuel sisters combined to go 5-for-6 at the free-throw line to finish it off.

The Clippers played most of the game without starting point guard Alyssa Fortik, who went down with a leg injury three minutes into the game. Fortik entered as Malcolm's second-leading scorer and leader in assists, but spent the final 29 minutes on the bench and was on crutches after the game.

"It was tough," Klepper said. "But we all put on our tough face, and we said next girl up, and we've just got to do it."