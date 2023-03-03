Malcolm rallied from a 12-point deficit to get within one late in the fourth quarter, but North Bend Central closed it out to hold off the Clippers 48-42 in the Class C-1 state semifinals Friday morning at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Kaitlyn Emanuel led NBC (27-1) with 20 points as the Tigers kept alive their bid for four straight state titles.

Halle Dolliver nearly led a miraculous comeback for Malcolm (22-6), scoring 15 of her game-high 25 points in the fourth quarter.

Malcolm led throughout the first half before settling for a halftime tie, then North Bend Central outscored the Clippers 16-4 in the third quarter.

It was a 42-31 Tigers advantage with 3:23 left when Dolliver scored 10 straight points to put Malcolm on the edge of a comeback.

The Clippers played most of the game without starting point guard Alyssa Fortik, who went down with a leg injury three minutes into the game.

