Malcolm rallied from a 12-point deficit to get within one late in the fourth quarter, but North Bend Central closed it out to hold off the Clippers 48-42 in the Class C-1 state semifinals Friday morning at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Kaitlyn Emanuel led NBC (27-1) with 20 points as the Tigers kept alive their bid for four straight state titles.
Halle Dolliver nearly led a miraculous comeback for Malcolm (22-6), scoring 15 of her game-high 25 points in the fourth quarter.
Malcolm led throughout the first half before settling for a halftime tie, then North Bend Central outscored the Clippers 16-4 in the third quarter.
It was a 42-31 Tigers advantage with 3:23 left when Dolliver scored 10 straight points to put Malcolm on the edge of a comeback.
The Clippers played most of the game without starting point guard Alyssa Fortik, who went down with a leg injury three minutes into the game.
Photos: Day 3 of the 2023 girls state basketball tournament
North Bend Central coach Aaron Sterup talks to his players during a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game against Malcolm on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
North Bend Central's Kaitlyn Emanuel (23) makes a shot over Malcolm's Camry Sehi during a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Malcolm players celebrate during a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game against North Bend Central on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
North Bend Central's Lauren Sterup (30) embraces Kathryn Gaughen during a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game against Malcolm on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
North Bend Central's Madison Bishop (left) looks to shoot next to Malcolm's Madison Schultz during a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Malcolm head coach Andy Klepper shouts from the sidelines during a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game against North Bend Central on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Malcolm's Diamond Sedlak (left) and Abigail Zegar (right) compete for a rebound with North Bend Central's Lindsey Emanuel (center left) and Lauren Sterup during a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
North Bend Central players celebrate a score against Malcolm during a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Malcolm's Diamond Sedlak (from left), North Bend Central's Lindsey Emanuel, Cassandra Burbach and Malcolm's Abigail Zegar compete for a rebound during a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
North Bend Central's Lindsey Emanuel (left) makes a shot over Malcolm's Emma Brown during a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Malcolm's Emma Brown (25) attempts a shot as she is defended by North Bend Central's Kaitlyn Emanuel during a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
