Bridgeport's Ruthie Loomis-Goltl discusses the Bulldogs' win against Lincoln Christian in the C-1 tournament Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
Ruthie Loomis-Goltl admits the thought crept in as she fouled out with 10.5 seconds left in a tense Class C-1 first-round girls state basketball game.
"It passed through my mind," she said. "Like, oh, that could be the last play of my career."
Instead, Loomis-Goltl and No. 2 Bridgeport are moving on after holding off No. 4 Lincoln Christian 61-57 in the opening round Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
The Crusaders made it a white-knuckler, though. They twice cut the deficit to one shot in the final 45 seconds. First, Jessa Hueser drilled a deep three-pointer, and then Kenadee Ailes converted an and-one on the foul that forced Loomis-Goltl out of the game.
Bridgeport's Ruthie Loomis-Goltl (23) shoots a jumper over Lincoln Christian's Kenadee Ailes (left) during a Class C-1 girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
But the ball kept bouncing Bridgeport's way, including on a key free throw attempt. With five seconds left in the game, the Bulldogs rebounded their own missed shot despite having four players behind the half-court line to seal the game.
Christian coach Scott Klein was pleased with his team's effort.
"They got that in their mind they're never out of a game," Klein said. "I told them in the locker room, they left it all out there, and that's all I can ask."
Another thing that happens in basketball is state newcomers crushing their debuts. That was the sophomore Ailes, who finished with a game-high 22 points and served as the offensive catalyst for the Crusaders.
She apparently has heard the buzz around Loomis-Goltl. Loomis-Goltl scored 18, including 11 in a pivotal third quarter, but Ailes proved she was game in the post with the 6-foot-3 Colorado commit.
"She's one of those players that when she's challenged, she wants to rise to the occasion," Klein said. "I think she was tired of hearing about how good (Loomis-Goltl) was, and wanted to show everyone in the state that she's one of the best sophomores in the state."
Christian senior Lauren Swan had 16 points in what Klein considered the best game of her career. Bridgeport's Brooklyn Mohrman had 15.
Loomis-Goltl thinks Wednesday's win can be beneficial later this week.
"We did a good job of not getting flustered or stressed," Loomis-Goltl said. "I think it's a good confidence-builder for our younger girls."
Photos: Day 1 of the girls state basketball tournament
Wahoo's Sammy Leu (22) prepares for a free-throw attempt against Malcolm during a Class C-1 girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
Malcolm's Alyssa Fortik (23) jumps in celebration after getting an and-one call against Wahoo
during a Class C-1 girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
Wahoo's Sammy Leu (22) dribbles into traffic against Malcolm's Abigail Zegar (21)
during a Class C-1 girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
Wahoo's Autumn Iverson (14) rises up for a loose ball against Malcolm
during a Class C-1 girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
Malcolm's Emma Brown (25) grabs a rebound against Wahoo's Sarah Kolterman (42) and Autumn Iverson (14)
during a Class C-1 girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
Wahoo's Autumn Iverson (14) gives a shout against Malcolm
during a Class C-1 girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
Malcolm fans hold up a sign
during a Class C-1 girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
Malcolm celebrates after defeating Wahoo
in a Class C-1 girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
Malcolm's Alyssa Fortik (23) prepares for a free-throw attempt against Wahoo
during a Class C-1 girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
Malcolm's Halle Dolliver (right) shoots a jumper over Wahoo's Ava Lausterer
during a Class C-1 girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
Wahoo's Ella Lacey (left) and Sidney Smart (right) closely guard Malcolm's Alyssa Fortik (middle)
during a Class C-1 girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
Bridgeport's Alexis Hill (right) dives on the ground for a loose ball against Lincoln Christian's Jessa Hueser during a Class C-1 girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
Lincoln Christian bench players celebrate a three-point shot by Lauren Swan (23) against Bridgeport during a Class C-1 girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
Lincoln Christian's Jessa Hueser (1) shoots a layup against Bridgeport's Ruthie Loomis- Goltl (23) during a Class C-1 girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
Lincoln Christian's Kenadee Ailes (left) celebrates an and-one with Lauren Swan (23) against Bridgeport during a Class C-1 girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
Bridgeport's Olivia Loomis-Goltl (0) stretches out for a layup against Lincoln Christian's Kenadee Ailes (right) during a Class C-1 girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
Lincoln Christian's Ashlynn Ailes (left) dribbles the ball against pressure from Bridgeport's Alexis Hill (3) during a Class C-1 girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
Bridgeport's Ruthie Loomis-Goltl (23) shoots a jumper over Lincoln Christian's Kenadee Ailes (left) during a Class C-1 girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
Bridgeport's Mackenzie Liakos (22) makes an errant pass against Lincoln Christian's Mattea Kassebaum (2) during a Class C-1 girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
Bridgeport's Grace Dean (42) reaches for a loose ball while surrounded by Lincoln Christian's Kenadee Ailes (left) and Jessa Hueser (1) during a Class C-1 girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
Lincoln Christian's Kenadee Ailes (left) is stripped of the ball by Bridgeport's Ruthie Loomis-Goltl during a Class C-1 girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
Lincoln Southwest's Emma Dostal (center) tries to stop Millard South's Cora Olsen during a Class A girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Lincoln Southwest's Kennadi Williams looks for an opening while defended by Millard South's Cora Olsen during a Class A girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Lincoln Southwest's Piper Bellamy scores a layup off a pass ahead of Millard South's Mya Babbitt during a Class A girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Millard South's Haley McClanathan scores under the basket while closely guarded by Lincoln Southwest's Eleanor Griffin during a Class A girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Hair goes flying as Millard South's Khloe Lemon (top left) collides Lincoln Southwest's Emma Dostal (first right) during a Class A girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Lincoln Southwest head coach Tim Barada smiles after speaking with a game official during a Class A girls state basketball tournament first-round game against Millard South on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Lincoln Southwest's Emma Dostal (21) drives to the basket while Millard South's Khloe Lemon (24) and Mya Babbitt try to stop her in the first half of a Class A girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Millard South students Isaiah Rasmussen (left) and Drew Devries (right) cheer for their team during a Class A girls state basketball tournament first-round game against Lincoln Southwest on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
A trio of Millard South defenders try to block Lincoln Southwest's Kennadi Williams as she scores a layup during a Class A girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Lincoln Southwest's Hayden Rathe scores an acrobatic layup against Millard South during a Class A girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Lincoln Southwest's Hayden Rathe scores an acrobatic layup against Millard South in the second half of a Class A girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Lincoln Southwest head coach Tim Barada hugs Hayden Rathe as the final seconds of the fourth quarter come to a close in the Hawks' loss to Millard South in a Class A girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Lincoln Southwest's Kennadi Williams (center) scores a layup while defended by Millard South's Caitlyn Lessig (left) and Cora Olsen during a Class A girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
