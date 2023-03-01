Ruthie Loomis-Goltl admits the thought crept in as she fouled out with 10.5 seconds left in a tense Class C-1 first-round girls state basketball game.

"It passed through my mind," she said. "Like, oh, that could be the last play of my career."

Not yet. Loomis-Goltl and No. 2 Bridgeport are moving on after holding off No. 4 Lincoln Christian 61-57 in the opening round Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.

The Crusaders (22-4) made it a white-knuckler, though. They twice cut the deficit to one shot in the final 45 seconds. First, Jessa Hueser drilled a deep three-pointer, and then Kenadee Ailes converted an and-one on the foul that forced Loomis-Goltl out of the game.

But the ball kept bouncing Bridgeport's way, including on a key free throw attempt. With five seconds left in the game, the Bulldogs (25-0) rebounded their own missed shot despite having four players behind the half-court line, sealing the game.

Christian coach Scott Klein was pleased with his team's effort, especially when Bridgeport opened up leads as big as six in the final two minutes.

"They got that in their mind they're never out of a game," Klein said. "I told them in the locker room, they left it all out there, and that's all I can ask."

Ailes aced her state tournament debut. The sophomore finished with a game-high 22 points and served as the offensive catalyst for the Crusaders.

She apparently has heard the buzz around Loomis-Goltl. Loomis-Goltl scored 18, including 11 in a pivotal third quarter, but Ailes proved she was game in the post with the 6-foot-3 Colorado commit.

"She's one of those players that when she's challenged, she wants to rise to the occasion," Klein said. "I think she was tired of hearing about how good (Loomis-Goltl) was, and wanted to show everyone in the state that she's one of the best sophomores in the state."

Christian senior Lauren Swan had 16 points in what Klein considered the best game of her career. Bridgeport's Brooklyn Mohrman had 15.

Loomis-Goltl thinks Wednesday's win can be beneficial later this week.

"We did a good job of not getting flustered or stressed," Loomis-Goltl said. "I think it's a good confidence-builder for our younger girls."

Adams Central 45, Gothenburg 38: The No. 3 Patriots led by 10 points at halftime, but had to hang on tight to hold off a strong comeback effort to win.

The No. 6 Swedes (20-5) drew even in the fourth quarter. That's when Goodon took over. She scored seven of her 15 points in the period, five coming on free throws as Gothenburg took their chances with her at the line as opposed to an open layup.

She also celebrated her 1,000-career point.

"I knew someone needed to go out and score and keep going so we could pick the momentum back up," Goodon said. "I just thought I would pick up the leadership and get going."

Bridgeport and Adams Central (25-1) play in the semifinals at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.