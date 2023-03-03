Kadi Kimberly hit a tiebreaking three-pointer with 29 seconds left in overtime, and Adams Central knocked off that state's final unbeaten team with a 47-44 win over Bridgeport Friday in the Class C-1 semifinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Neither team led by more than five points in a tightly-contested game.
Kimberly finished with 11 points off the bench for Adams Central (26-1). Megyn Scott scored 15. Rachel Goodon had 11 rebounds and eight blocked shots while battling inside against Colorado commit Ruthie Loomis-Goltl.
Ruthie Loomis-Goltl had 18 points, nine rebounds and nine blocked shots for Bridgeport (25-1). Younger sister Olivia added 14 points and nine boards.
The Bulldogs, who came in to state averaging 73 points per contest, made one field goal over the 10 minutes Friday and shot 24% from the floor for the game.
